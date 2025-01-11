Micah Richards faced a barrage of punches from Tyson Fury on a recent episode of A League Of Their Own after failing to guess what the fighter's favourite romantic comedy is.

Tyson Fury is well-known for his furious fighting style and incredible punching power. The Gypsy King has held all four major heavyweight titles at some point in his career, claiming the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. After vacating his three titles, he then defeated Deontay Wilder years later to take home the WBC World Heavyweight Championship.

With such a decorated career, one would assume that Fury's daily routine consists of running miles on end before heading to the gym to unleash his anger on a punch bag, only pausing to consume a protein shake, with little in the way of downtime. Known as one of the greatest British boxers of all time, many fans see Tyson Fury as a confident boxer, a man who has spent his whole life getting battered in the ring, determined to show no signs of weakness. However, like us all, the former heavyweight champion isn't afraid to let his nonexistent hair down every once in a while, and it seems as though he has some emotional choices when it comes to his favourite films.

Tyson Fury's Favourite Rom-Com Revealed

The Notebook got the nod of approval from the Gypsy King

On a recent episode of A League Of Their Own, starring as a special guest, Tyson Fury donned a pair of boxing gloves as part of a segment in which Micah Richards and Rob Beckett were suspended inside punchbags. Host Romesh Ranganathan then proceeded to quiz Richards on Fury's guilty pleasures, asking: "Tyson is a big fan of snuggling up and watching a rom-com, what's his favourite tear-jerker?"

Tyson Fury's professional record (as of 11/01/25) 37 fights 34 wins 2 losses By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 2 Draws 1

Romesh remained tight-lipped as Richards asked for help, rightly worried that an incorrect answer would result in a flurry of punches from the heavyweight.

After a more comical than helpful quip from the host, the former footballer guessed the Titanic (We're not entirely sure what part of the Titanic film is comedic), an answer which inspired laughter from the audience and fellow guests alike. Soon after realising that it was the incorrect answer, Richards wanted the punishment over and done with, begging: "Just hit me."