Tyson Fury's next fight will take place against ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou with the pair set to throw down in a mega-money showdown in the Middle East. The 'Gypsy King' will make his return for the first time since beating Derek Chisora at the back end of last year, after talks broke down for an undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

His rival Ngannou will make his first appearance in the boxing ring after terminating his contract with the UFC in pursuit of lucrative opportunities outside of the promotion. 'The Predator' has shown off huge punching power throughout his career in the cage, and he believes it will translate to the squared circle despite the verdict being he will go into the contest as overwhelming underdog.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the heavyweight tussle...

Fury's heavyweight clash with Ngannou is set to take place on Saturday October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the region continue to invest in their growth of combat sports. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Anthony Joshua have all brought competition over to the Middle East, and it will continue with the two heavyweights set for their maiden appearance there.

Both men are expected to pocket a tidy purse of over £50 million each, with the fight backed to bring in a huge audience given their sizeable profiles in two different sports coming together. Ngannou has everything to gain from the event with a stunning win likely to see him consider a longer term future in the sport, while Fury will just need to do what he does best and potentially set up a showdown with Usyk.

Start Time

A start time for the entire event has yet to be announced but it is expected that the fight card will get underway at around 6/7pm UK time (1/2pm ET) with a whole host of undercard fighters in the running to step out under the lights. Fury's main event with Ngannou will likely then follow a series of bouts, with the ring walks likely to come between 10pm/11pm in the UK (5/6pm ET).

The fighters will then take part in no doubt extravagant ring walks, which will set the action back around 15 to 20 mins before the pair touch gloves. This will all depend on the duration of the prior undercard, with some of Queensberry Promotions' and Skills Challenge Entertainment's contenders likely to be considered to compete on the fight night.

Full fight card

The full card has yet to be announced by promoters of the fight which include Skills Challenge, Top Rank and Queensberry Promotions. It isn't exactly clear who could feature on the bill as of yet, but it is likely that some Saudi Arabian talent will feature as routine, given the Middle East want to increase exposure to their own talent from the region.

What has been said?

Fury: "As soon as that bell goes, it'll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let's see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK. "I can't wait to get back out there under the lights. I'm looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.

"Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you'll all see that in devastating fashion on October 28. I'd like to thank my promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum, my manager Spencer Brown and the guys at Riyadh Season for making this incredible event possible. It's going to be a fight for the ages. Get up!"

Ngannou: "I've been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best. "After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.

"I'd like to thank Riyadh Season and my team at 3Point0 Labs for helping put this event together. All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he's going to sleep."

How to watch on TV/ Live Stream

Full viewing details of the event are yet to be confirmed including the exact price point, but UK fans will be able to purchase the event via the TNT Sports pay-per-view platform. Fury's last fight came in at £26.95 in a one-off fee, with customers able to purchase the event to watch on Sky and Virgin Media platforms, in addition to the traditional streaming platforms including thr TNT Sports app.

Exact details again are yet to be officially announced for global broadcasting rights, but US viewers will likely be able to view the event on the ESPN+ pay-per-view. The platform is partnered with Bob Arum's Top Rank, but it is likely a hefty pay-per-view fee will be charged on top of a subscription.

Main Event - Editor's prediction

Stakes will be high to a certain extent for the heavyweight hitters given the size of events, and their separate reputations in different sports. However, Fury will know that providing he prepares well and boxes to his normal elite level, he should realistically have no problem in maintaining his unbeaten record. Fury's main concern will only be the one-punch power of Ngannou who has shown he can hit extremely hard, breaking multiple records.

However just being able to crunch shots on a one-off will likely not be enough to match the ring craft and IQ of Fury, who has been in the ring with some of the best heavyweights in the modern era. But it is effectively a free hit for Ngannou who comes into the fight with nothing to lose, and it all to gain including a large pay cheque on the back of his gamble that has certainly paid off. However I expect Fury to win with a stoppage in the middle rounds (4-6).