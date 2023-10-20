Highlights Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to face off in a highly anticipated crossover event in Saudi Arabia, but it could be a mismatch given Ngannou's lack of experience in boxing.

Despite the fight being under professional boxing rules, Fury will not have to defend his WBC title on the night.

Ngannou's training footage hasn't impressed fans, raising doubts about his ability to land punches on Fury, who is known for his defensive skills.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to finally touch gloves in a boxing fight this month, after agreeing to stage a huge crossover event in Saudi Arabia following the challenger's departure from the UFC. It is expected to be a huge event, having been billed as the 'Battle of the Baddest' although it could well be a huge mismatch on the night given it is Ngannou's first appearance in the squared circle.

The 'Gypsy King' has never been defeated in the boxing ring and currently holds the WBC title, but he will not have to defend the prestigious green belt on the night, despite the fight being set to play out under professional sanctioned boxing rules. In typical Middle Eastern style now in sport, huge investment has been made into the fight and not least into the wages for each fighter on the card.

The build-up to Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou

Fury and Ngannou first proposed the event on social media, in a fight that was believed to initially be plotted as a mixed-rules event but Ngannou was also open to a boxing contest. He came to the UK to come face-to-face with Fury after his win over Dillian Whyte last year, but it appeared unlikely until talks between the WBC champion and Oleksandr Usyk broke down.

Ngannou then departed the UFC after his contract expired, and the fight became official after rounds of talks were given financial backing from the Saudi-state fund as part of their Riyadh season. A huge press conference, with no expense spared, took place in London where Ngannou decided to mock Fury's physique during the face-off after official confirmation.

The Cameroon star is clearly in good shape, and is set to be trained Mike Tyson, but he has a huge task on his hands if he is to improve enough to catch Fury. He will be hoping he can somehow land some of his huge power punches on the boxing champion and cause one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Despite the magnitude of the event promotion so far around the world, fans are struggling to get entirely hyped for the main event clash and footage of Ngannou crashing the pads hasn't exactly helped. 'The Predator' hosted an open workout with trainer and ex-undisputed champion Mike Tyson earlier this month, but fans were just unimpressed in truth.

He also sparred with heavyweight gatekeeper Carlos Takam, but many suggested that he just didn't look sharp enough to land on Fury despite his power. There is no question that he has the power in those fists to do some serious damage, which he has shown in his previous kickboxing fights, but it seems unthinkable that a champion of Fury's quality will let him get remotely close to landing.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou's mega payday

It was no doubt not the first event on Fury's mind after initially planning to meet heavyweight rival Usyk, but the financial lure of this project cannot be understated. The Middle East have previously issued record-breaking purses for their contests including Anthony Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr, and they have continued to do so with Fury set to bank a mammoth £50 million on the night.

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 Wins 33 17 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 3 Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

During the press conference, the WBC champion indicated that his rival will earn a career-high purse of £10 million, but this could even rise to a similar number to Tyson Fury if the event wins on the pay-per-view market. This would mean that he would earn around £1.6 million per minute if the fight is to go the full ten-round distance, or around £27,700 per minute which is barely believable.