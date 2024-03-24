Highlights After years of anticipation, Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua may finally happen in 2025, setting up a fight for the ages.

According to Frank Warren, the superfight could happen in March next year in Saudi Arabia.

For now, however, Fury will focus on Oleksandr Usyk, which is taking place on the 18th of May.

With Tyson Fury consistently making headlines in the boxing world, and his current saga with Oleksandr Usyk being the priority, a fight with Anthony Joshua may have to wait until at least 2025. This comes from promoter Frank Warren, who has revealed some major details regarding Fury's next steps going forward.

The boxing world has waited patiently for a fight of this magnitude. The two biggest British boxers on the scene right now, arguably the two most marketable fighters at that, have long been linked with a bout for the ages. Time and time again, however, rumours emerge, negotiations take place between both camps, then nothing gets finalised or made official. The latest postponement has given both fighters time to test themselves, with Joshua finding his feet again after a tough period, but it has also meant that we won't see these two titans go at it for at least another year, March 2025, at least, if Warren's predictions are anything to go by.

"Next March, if Tyson does what I believe he'll do and AJ continues to win, I'm sure that'll set up a big fight. It's like going back to the late 60s, 70s, that's what's happening now. These guys are all fighting each other."

Arguably, the ball is in Fury's court in regard to any fight against Joshua materialising. The Gypsy King is currently contracted to fight Usyk on the 18th of May, but there is a clause within the contract which will surely be activated by the loser of the fight. There is a reported £100 million on the line for the winner, and those kinds of finances are surely enough to tempt the loser of the fight into a rematch.

If that is the case, that will fully book Fury out of any more fights in 2024, especially considering how much effort he's had to put in to train for this one, and from there, it's dependent on how smooth potential negotiations are with Joshua's camp.

Joshua, meanwhile, has been keeping himself busy. The recent fight against Francis Ngannou proved that he is far from finished, and the best may still be yet to come. Ngannou fought hard against Fury as well, which makes this comeback from AJ even scarier. New life has been breathed into him, the passion restored, and he legitimately could be a threat to Tyson Fury should they fight next year. The only issue would be adjusting to fighting someone who is primarily a boxer again, but a blockbuster fight against Deontay Wilder is still on the cards to round off 2024, so don't count him out just yet. That is if the American can get his own career back on track, however, following his loss to Joseph Parker.

Related Jake Paul's Live Reaction to Terrifying Mike Tyson Training Videos The Problem Child was asked to watch Iron Mike's recent training footage live on his podcast, and his reaction was very interesting.

Not only could Fury and Joshua be fighting once, but there is potential for a two-fight series between the pair. One of these fights could even take place at Wembley Stadium, with the other potentially happening in Saudi Arabia, although a specific venue is yet to be outlined.

Possible Location for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Warren stated: "I've got to be honest, I think that (Saudi Arabia) is where it will go. Of course, I'd like them in the UK. I look back to when I was younger - all those many, many, many years ago - I look at all those really great fighters like Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, where did they put their big fight on? The Rumble in the Jungle. Where did George Foreman fight Frazier? In Jamaica. The Thriller in Manilla. That's what happens. Because they went where the money is."