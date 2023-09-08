Highlights Tyson Fury's claim that he could defeat Francis Ngannou in a cage match adds an intriguing twist to their upcoming showdown.

Despite Fury's success in the boxing ring, transitioning into the MMA fight style requires a whole new set of skills and abilities.

The video of Fury sparring with Nick Diaz highlights potential weaknesses in Fury's ability to defend against takedowns, a fundamental skill in MMA.

Tyson Fury's recent claim that he could defeat Francis Ngannou in a cage match adds an intriguing twist to their impending showdown. While the Gypsy king's prowess in the boxing ring is unquestionable, transitioning into the UFC fight style requires a whole new set of skills and abilities.

The pair had their first face-off in London last night ahead of their clash which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on the 28th of October. During the presser on Thursday, Fury directed his remarks squarely at the MMA juggernaut, confidently stating that he would 100 percent beat him in the cage.

Video: Tyson Fury says he'd beat Francis Ngannou in a cage

Following the Gypsy King's remarks, a video has re-emerged on the X platform of Tyson sparring with former UFC star Nick Diaz. The former Strikeforce champion, who is a lot lighter than Fury and has not competed in UFC in over six years prior to the training, still managed to make quick work of him by effortlessly taking him down.

An argument could be made for Fury as it is a sparring session, but the video underscores the unpredictability of mixed martial arts. The Octagon demands a unique set of skills such as combining strikes, grappling, and ground game expertise, where Ngannou's strengths can be highlighted heavily.

Video: Tyson Fury spars Nick Diaz

As fight night approaches, fans are left to wonder whether Fury's bold claim will come true somewhere down the line, although for now, Ngannou is the one out of his depth and set for a test in this upcoming fight, a choice of battleground that seems to favour Fury, as it plays to his strengths in boxing. However, it is essential to remember that the French-Cameroonian champion is a master at adaptability and versatility as shown in most of his fights.

The video of the sparring session between Nick Diaz and Tyson Fury offered a glimpse into the latter's potential weaknesses if he were to take on Ngannou in a cage fight. While it is vital to note that the spar was not at full intensity, a few key aspects such as the ease with which Diaz rolled over the Gypsy King demonstrated a vulnerability in Fury's ability to defend against takedowns, a fundamental skill in MMA.

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 Wins 33 17 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 3 Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

The significant size and weight difference between Fury and Diaz was obvious in the spar. In MMA, fighters usually compete in various weight classes and size differentials can play a crucial role, the execution of the takedown by Diaz on Fury, who is 100lbs lighter, raises doubts to Fury's claims during the press conference with Ngannou. While it is important to note that the spar between Diaz and Fury was just a training session and not a competitive MMA bout, it provides a valuable insight into areas where Tyson Fury might need to focus his training on if he really wants to take on Ngannou in the Octagon.

The Gypsy King is never one to shy away from a fight, while fans await the October showdown in the ring, lingering doubts surround Fury's bold assertions on beating Ngannou in a cage, but fans can only hope that Fury's claims be put to the test, envisioning an epic clash between the two giants in the cage after their upcoming bout next month.