Much of the hardcore boxing fan base heavily criticised Tyson Fury for taking a mega commercial deal to fight Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, demanding that the WBC world heavyweight champion defend his belts against a boxer and not an ex-UFC champion, as great as he is in his own craft.

However, the scenes that unfolded last night in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh completely shocked the world, as Ngannou did not only go the distance against the heavyweight champion, but managed to knock down and cut Fury.

Winning via split decision, the stock of Tyson Fury has managed to severely decrease overnight, with The Gypsy King putting in one of the most bizarre performances, struggling to find his rhythm, and looking defensively vulnerable at times.

The story of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

The first round set the pace for the fight, as Fury was having some success but not dictating the fight exactly as expected, winning 10-9 on the pink and green scorecards, while the yellow card was awarded in the former UFC heavyweight champion's favour.

In the second, it was again a majority win according to the scorecards for the champion, as the yellow and pink cards both scored the round in favour of Fury by 10-9, although once again Ngannou managed to grab one of the judges' attention, winning round two on the green card.

Shockingly, the first clean sweep round of the night went to Francis Ngannou, when the Cameroon-bred fighter caught the champion with a left hook, catching him on the top of the head, dumfounding the onlooking crowd and watchers at home, and winning the round on all scorecards by 10-8.

In round four, Fury got back to boxing smartly, staying out of range of Ngannou's planned counters, scoring another 10-9 round on the green and pink cards, but once again losing the round according to the yellow scorecard.

The fifth is where Fury finally claims his first full 10-9 victory of a round on the judges' scorecards, taking until the halfway point to win his first full round against a fighter in his first competitive boxing match ever.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou judges' scorecards

However, in the sixth round, Fury began to start racking up the rounds on all scorecards, again winning a 10-9 on all scorecards, but still not looking as comfortable as he should against an opponent who was not going anywhere. In round seven, Fury once again was the majority winner on the green and yellow cards, but Ngannou continued to land on him and avoid most of Fury's attempted punches, continuing to cause the heavyweight champion problems, attaining a 10-9 round of his own on the pink card.

In round eight, Fury lost all momentum as the cards all went in favour of Francis Ngannou, landing seven power shots (the most either fighter landed in a single round all night), claiming a 10-9 in the eyes of all three judges ringside.

Looking like potentially gassing out in the previous round, Fury got back to boxing smartly, not taking risks and returning the favour with a 10-9 score on all of the cards.

Heading into the final round of the contest, Fury was clearly up on two of the scorecards and needed to lose the final round 10-8 for a draw to be ruled, and Ngannou did his best, winning the round 10-9 on the pink and yellow cards, with the green card adjudging that Fury claimed the round.

Despite defeat on the night, Francis Ngannou walked out of the arena last night as the winner in the eyes of the people. As a former UFC champion who had no right to even share the same ring as The Gypsy King, he showed up and not only gave him a tough night's work, but also managed to knock down the heavyweight champion in his first-ever professional boxing match.