Tony Bellew has given his thoughts ahead of the hotly-anticipated crossover clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

The pair will clash in Saudi Arabia on the 28th of October in a battle of top heavyweights in boxing and MMA.

The fight between Fury and Ngannou will take place under traditional boxing rules in a traditional boxing ring, with three judges using the 10-point system. This much we do know so far.

What isn't clear at the moment is whether the fight will count towards either man's professional records, or even if a title will be on the line (Fury is the current WBC champion).

Both men, however, are looking forward to the bout in Riyadh.

Fury said in a statement: “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away!

"This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK [Gypsy King]. I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights.

"I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft. Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on October 28th.

"I’d like to thank my promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum, my manager Spencer Brown and the guys at Riyadh Season for making this incredible event possible. It’s going to be a fight for the ages. Get up!”

"My dream was always to box, and to box the best," Ngannou said in his statement.

"After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet."

Tony Bellew's spot on tweet about Fury vs Ngannou

Bellew has since replied on Twitter to a post from Ariel Helwani, which was a video confirming the fight between the two, and it's safe to say the Evertonian is absolutely spot on with his comment.

Bellew commented: "Said this would happen months ago and people were calling me a hater! It's great business and believe me people will watch it! HOWEVER, someone making his professional boxing debut against the best heavyweight in the world is CRAZY! Read back what I've just said! MADNESS!"

Bellew later claimed: "I genuinely believe Tyson Fury, if he chooses to, could get rid of Francis Ngannou in a round. MMA and boxing are two completely different sports, it’s like saying rugby and football are the same because they are played with a ball.

“It is going to be entertaining. Tyson Fury will entertain. He’ll talk a great deal, sell the show to the limit, and it will do great financially. As a boxing spectacle, it’s going to be a mismatch. It’s a joke.”

Ngannou and Bellew have had words before, with the latter expressing concerns that making the switch from the Octagon to the four-sided ring is crazy, and that he would not survive the onslaught of a competitor like Fury.

Bellew added that: "He’s the best MMA heavyweight in the world right now, and he needs to stay within his discipline."

Ngannou, who has a 20-3-3 MMA record last competed in January 2022, when he retained his UFC heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.