Highlights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally share the ring this weekend, the 18th of May, to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Betting odds have been released ahead of fight night, and it's Fury who just comes in at favourite.

The draw, which could happen, has been priced at 14/1.

We have entered the final countdown to one of the most eagerly anticipated fights in recent boxing history as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to face off in just five days’ time, with the bookmakers’ odds indicating which way people think this bout will go.

It is set to be one of the tightest contests in quite some time as both fighters boast an impressive undefeated record, that is without mentioning that the pair hold all the heavyweight belts between them.

This means that when the two meet in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, all titles are on the line and the winner will become the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era, as well as unifying the division for the first time since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in November 1999.

The stage is set, titles are at risk of being exchanged, and the bookmakers are finalising their odds, with the current ones indicating just how hard this fight is to predict.

Betting Odds for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury to win: 5/6, Oleksandr Usyk to win 1/1

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting odds Boxer Fight winner Win by KO/TKO Win by decision Tyson Fury 5/6 3/1 2/1 Oleksandr Usyk 1/1 9/2 7/4 Draw 14/1 Odds courtesy of SkyBet as of 13th of May

According to SkyBet, Fury is 5/6 to win outright on the night, shifting to 3/1 for a win by KO/TKO, and 7/4 to win by decision. As for Usyk, his odds to win are even at 1/1, 9/2 to win by KO/TKO, and 7/4 by decision – proving just how level these two fighters really are. A draw is certainly not out of the question and the odds for this are 14/1, but if you ask either fighter, betting on this would be silly.

What Has Been Said Ahead of Fury vs Usyk

Ahead of this fight, many mind games are at play, but rather than trash-talking, Fury has taken a more unconventional route to the one we are used to seeing from him when preparing for such a huge fight. Speaking with Queensberry Promotions, he was full of praise for his opponent, recognising all that the Ukrainian has achieved throughout his career.

“Usyk’s a real bad man and to underestimate him you’d be a mug, so I’m training hard for him and doing everything I can. I respect Usyk as a man, I respect his career as well – Olympic champion, undisputed champion, unified heavyweight champion. You have to respect that. I am fighting the real deal – as real deal as Holyfield. He’s proved he can mix it with the big heavyweights because he’s beaten Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. I’m messing with an elite fighter.”

The Gypsy King’s promoter, Frank Warren, has also offered his opinion ahead of this showdown, and he is impressed with his boxer's new physique.

He said: “I’m confident we are going to get a vintage performance. I spoke to him during the week, he’s in very good shape and I think, although he has that cut, it has come good as he has had back-to-back camps. Physically, I have never seen him look so well. He has worked really hard to be in his best nick on the 18th of May. I just feel he is going to put on a magnificent performance and stop Usyk.”

As for his opponent, he offered a short but sweet message ahead of their meeting, saying: “Hello, my friend. Don’t be afraid, I will not leave you alone.”