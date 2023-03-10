After several months of back and forth between heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, a fight to unify the four belts of the division seemed inevitable.

However, in the last few days, talks have seemingly stalled over money issues and the split of the fight purse.

Speaking on Wednesday, Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk revealed to iD Boxing that Fury and his team had turned down a deal for a 60/40 split in favour of the winner of the fight. Krassyuk also added that a fight “doesn’t look likely.”

In response, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn went in hard on Fury, and although he admitted Fury was the bigger draw for the fight, his greed was hindering the bout becoming reality.

What has Eddie Hearn said about Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

“You want money, you want too much money. You’re not the draw you think you are, that fight’s not as big as you think it is.”

Hearn continued: “[It’s] greed. If you’re about legacy, if you want to be undisputed, then you take the fight. Oh, so you’re gonna get £50million or £60m instead of the £80m or £100m, £125m that you asked for. F*** me. You’ve all been played for all these years.”

Now, it seems Fury has doubled down on his demands as he uploaded an Instagram story outlining exactly what he wants.

What are Tyson Fury's demands to fight Oleksandr Usyk?

Fury said: “I see all this talk, they want 50 percent, Tyson’s being greedy.

“Where I’m standing, Usyk, you and your team are worth 30 percent. You either take it or you leave it. And if you don’t want it, go fight Daniel Dubois at the Copper Box and get a few million dollars. If you want to make some real money, come and fight The Gypsy King.

“But I will say, every day from today that you linger and mess around, I am going to deduct one percent from the 30 percent. So every day I’m going to deduct one percent until you take it. And if you don’t take it, go fight Dubois for $2million. Not a problem.

“But how in the world will you ever offer me a deal? Not possible. Tick tock.’

Fury’s latest post has come in for widespread criticism from boxing fans who have criticised the hypocrisy of Fury wanting a higher split when he has constantly said money isn’t a factor for him.

Others seem to think that Fury perhaps doesn’t want the fight after all.

What is the situation in the boxing heavyweight division?

At the moment, Usyk is the current IBF, WBO and WBA champion, whereas Fury is the holder of the WBC belt.

Should a fight take place, then the winner would become the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. Surely such an accolade is plenty of reason to accept the fight at a compromise even if Fury is the bigger attraction.

Especially if Fury is so confident that he will win.