UFC boss Dana White claims that it is “shocking” that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have failed to agree to a boxing fight for later this year.

Following his win against Anthony Joshua to retain his heavyweight belts last August, Usyk is adamant that he will fight Fury later this year to unify the heavyweight division.

The two champions have said that they will fight at Wembley Stadium in the coming months, with April 29th the rumoured date, but no official announcement has been agreed as of writing this article.

Due to there not being just one regulator in boxing, the fight between Usyk and Fury doesn't have to happen on any specific date, which Dana White has brandished as “shocking” as the big fights are never made for the fans to see.

What has Dana White said about Fury vs Usyk?

Speaking in the post-fight press conference after UFC 286, Dana White said: "It's scheduled, no? Oh, it's not? Welcome to boxing boys!

“Is it shocking? Yes. Is it 'shocking'? No. It's just that is boxing, that's the way that that sport always seems to play out, the big fights that should happen never happen.

"And when they do, it's always late, and that's the stuff that used to drive me crazy as a fan, and it's literally part of how I designed this company to not be.

“We try to make the big fights when it's time to make the big fights.”

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

It is said that the reason the fight has been put in jeopardy is over pay disputes. The bout was set to see a 70-30 split in favour of Fury. Despite Usyk happy with these terms, his promoter Alexander Krassyuk says he won’t settle for anything less than 50-50, according to The Express.

Fury has also reportedly stated that he does not want a rematch clause in the contract.

Both Usyk and Fury have exchanged words on social media telling the other one to sign the contract.

What have Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk said to each other about the fight?

Usyk said: “Greedy belly, rematch clause comes from your side not mine.

“Stop whining and ducking. Be a man and ink the contract or vacate the belt. I need [to be] undisputed and not to play your stupid games.”

While Fury said: “I can't wait. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m f****** ready to rock and roll.

“I wish it was this weekend. Usyk you are getting knocked the f*** out. And for all the haters out there as well a massive f*** you

“Cruiserweights are getting demolished.”