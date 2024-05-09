Highlights Fury will take the larger portion of a $150m prize money pool to face Usyk.

The Brit's 70% share will see him make a career-high payday.

Fury believes he will dominate his smaller opponent on fight night.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will square off in just over a week to determine the first-ever undisputed world heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. The heavyweight division hasn't had an undisputed champion of any description since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999, but that will all change on the 18th of May when both Fury and Usyk will earn big money as they attempt to make history.

How Much Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk Will Earn for Their Unification Fight

Fury set to bank a fortune

Per The Independent, the two rivals will split a total purse fund of $150 million (£116m). This is to be split 70/30 in Fury's favour, meaning that 'The Gypsy King' would walk away with a career-high $105m payday, while Usyk will pocket $45m.

It should be noted that the Brit also previously agreed to donate $1m to the relief effort in Ukraine in their wake of the conflict with Russia. However, the 35-year-old will still comfortably surpass his previous highest purse which was the $78m he received for facing Francis Ngannou last time out.

On that night, Fury only narrowly edged out the former UFC heavyweight champion via a split-decision victory. Many observers even argued that Ngannou deserved the win, but the ringside judges disagreed - allowing Fury to avoid a potentially embarrassing defeat, albeit in an exhibition contest.

Usyk also suffered a scare in his last outing, when Daniel Dubois was ruled to have floored him with a low blow in their August 2023 bout. The call was controversial and - had the punch been deemed legal - it is unlikely that the Ukranian would have recovered.

Thankfully for Usyk, though, he caught a break from the referee and ultimately stamped his authority on the contest, recording a ninth-round stoppage. The victory meant that the 37-year-old retained his Ring Magazine, IBF, WBO and WBA (Super) heavyweight championships. Each of those crowns will now be on the line when he faces Fury.

Despite his success at heavyweight, Usyk is still a relative novice in the weight class having fought just five times since moving up from cruiserweight, where he was a unified champion. This means there is sure to be a major size difference between the pair on fight night, something that Fury believes he can exploit once the bell rings.

Speaking last month, Fury admitted: "My personal opinion is: There are weight classes for a reason. When the cruiserweights step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting. You can beat the average big ones, but you can’t beat the elite big ones, because size matters. He’s gonna be found wanting when he fights me!"