Highlights 20 million viewers illegally streamed Fury vs Usyk, costing broadcasters an estimated £95 million.

Authorities have warned that viewing events through unofficial means can lead to personal data theft

Illegal streaming is a growing problem in boxing. Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather had three million unauthorised viewers in 2017.

Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years as he defeated Tyson Fury via split decision this past weekend. The fight was a back-and-forth affair with both men having moments of success and a historic occasion for boxing fans worldwide. However, there are millions across the globe who appear to have enjoyed the fight through illegal streams.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Illegal Streaming Numbers

Millions of viewers chose to swerve the pay-per-view charge for the bout

Per research carried out by Yield Sec for the Daily Mail, some 20 million people are believed to have watched the action from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia illegally. Estimates suggest that this represents lost revenue for pay-per-view providers of some £95m.

Boxing fans in the UK were warned in the build-up to the fight of the potential dangers of illegal streaming. Callum Baird - a former cybercrime expert for Police Scotland - stated the following to those considering accessing the event through unauthorised vendors.

"Free streamers are not providing the service out of charity, but for their own gain... Streaming platforms may ask for your personal data to register, possibly even requiring a fee to access the platform or service. Inputting your personal details, even without payment details, leaves you open to the risk of financial or identity fraud."

Fury vs Usyk One of the Most Illegally Streamed Sports Events in History

The research shows that 18% of illegal streams for Fury vs Usyk came from the UK, which amounts to over 3.5 million people. British fight fans had three broadcasting options when it came to the much-anticipated 'Ring of Fire' fight card. Sky Sports, DAZN and TNT Sports were all offering pay-per-view access to the heavyweight clash. Each were charging just under £25 to view the show.

Meanwhile, US fans were expected to part with $69.99 (£51.12), with the fight available on both DAZN and ESPN+ in the region. North America represented 25% of the 20 million figure of illegal streams. Other continents where illegal streaming was significant were mainland Europe (45%) and Asia (16%).

It is also worth noting that researchers each stream is considered one view. This means that the number of people watching illegal streams is likely much higher, as several people could indulge in one stream.

Fury vs Usyk now holds the infamous distinction of being one of the most illegally-streamed sporting events ever. By way of comparison, the last big heavyweight fight to take place in Saudi Arabia - Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou was estimated to have been illegally streamed 540,000 times.

Illegal streaming numbers began to become noticeable in 2017, when Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather was believed to have been accessed by three million people without paying, per Forbes. The issue has only got worse since then.