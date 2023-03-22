The breaking news on Tuesday morning was that the undisputed clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk was officially off and would not be going ahead on April 29 as planned.

However, it looks like not all is lost yet. We haven’t had an undisputed heavyweight champion for over 20 years now, so the size of this fight cannot be understated.

Promoters for each fighter, Frank Warren and Alex Krassyuk exchanged words live on talkSPORT, with both men trying to get the fight agreed upon.

What did Team Fury and Team Usyk say?

Warren was on the show originally, claiming: “No, I’m not confirming it’s off. All I’ve had from him [Klimas] officially was an email that said, ‘Gentlemen, hope you’re okay, I’m not going into details, start to blame or point the finger to anyone, but we’d like to officially announce that Team Usyk is out of further negotiations regarding the April 29 fight.’ We got that yesterday, that’s the first we heard of it.

“We got it all out the way except for one issue and that was the rematch. Tyson publicly stated that we should scrap the rematch, this was to simplify the deal. Rematch clauses can be very difficult and Tyson’s been there before when a rematch blocked a fight with him and Anthony Joshua [in 2021] when Deontay Wilder took him to court. That kyboshed that fight with Joshua.

“Anyway, I convinced Tyson to take the rematch [with Usyk] and he did. So I told them on Sunday we’re gonna go with the rematch. Then we got into a situation with how the rematch money is gonna be split and that’s what we’ve been working on…Why can’t it be overcome if he wants the fight? We want the fight, why can’t it be overcome?… There’s no reason for this fight to be off.

“You know why they want the rematch clause? Because it’s two paydays. Where are they gonna earn the type of money they can earn fighting Tyson twice? They aren’t gonna get that type of money to fight Filip Hrgovic, Joe Joyce or Daniel Dubois.

“But Tyson brings a lot of money to the table, that’s why they want it…We are willing to take the same deal as what they did for their rematch with Anthony Joshua. I know what that deal is so we’ll go with that, no problem with that.”

Krassyuk then joined Warren on air, claiming: “It’s not me, it’s Usyk who cannot stand it anymore, who does not want to compromise anymore. He compromised for 70/30 because he wanted this fight to happen, but it was not about Tyson Fury, it’s about the WBC belt…

“I want to thank Frank and Queensberry for making everything possible, everything that was in their power, the same that we did in our power. This is not their fault. He did everything possible to make it happen.”

Warren retorted: “We’re not gonna be negotiating over the radio, that’s for sure. But Alex and I are friends. I still believe this fight can be made and I believe with the will of everybody concerned we can get it over the line and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Krassyuk then hammered home his point: “From our perspective now this fight is not going to happen on April 29. Maybe some miracle can happen, but I’m really sincere, I’m not trying to play games. Usyk’s camp pulled the plug out.”

To conclude, Warren stated: “As soon as we finish with you guys, we’re gonna get back on the phone together Alex and I. We’re gonna have a chat and if we can do this we’re gonna come back to you and tell you we’ve done a deal. We’ve probably got about a day, maybe two days, then we’re done.”