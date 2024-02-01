Highlights The cinematic trailer for the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight has left fans desperate for the highly anticipated match-up to arrive sooner.

The trailer depicts both fighters in different genres and worlds, reflecting them as the larger than life fighters and characters that they are.

The tagline for the fight, "Ring of Fire," reflects the dramatic nature of the trailer and the exciting thought that the boxer versions of Fury and Usyk are scarier than their gladiator, pirate, and gunslinger versions.

Ahead of the highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, a cinematic trailer has dropped to build hype for the fight, and it does exactly that, with some huge cameos leaving fans desperate for the February match-up to arrive sooner.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is one of the biggest pairings that boxing has to offer in 2024, and it has been given to boxing fans just as early as February. There is huge anticipation for this match, with the undefeated Usyk hoping to shock the world like he did against Anthony Joshua, and Fury hoping to remind people of who he is after his awkward showing against Francis Ngannou.

So, what a way to remind people of just how huge this fight is than dropping a cinematic promo trailer that depicts both fighters in different genres and worlds, reflecting them as the larger than life fighters and characters that they are. The video was posted on Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh's X account, and has garnered a huge reaction, with fans labelling this the "fight of the century."

Video: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk trailer

What happens in the trailer for the heavyweight fight

The trailer starts in a western setting, with Usyk and Fury, who was seen getting his haircut, depicting gunslingers. They are serenaded in narration by Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby). As the duo approach each other, they transition into Gladiators, a probable homage to the movie.

The two fighters are still making a beeline for each other, but this time in a colosseum, with an armoured rhino charging down a worringly unbothered Usyk. Before you have time to acknowledge this crazy trailer, Fury turns into a pirate and the two fighters are backed up by two huge ships firing cannons at one another.

Tyson Fury, who looks strikingly similar to Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, soon transitions into an anime, cartoon-esque character. The trailer ends with legendary announcer Michael Buffer saying his infamous 'let's get ready to rumble' line before Fury and Usyk both swing for a punch and hit each other's glove, which then leads to an explosion, very fitting for the trailer.

'Ring of Fire' is coming soon

The tagline for the fight is "Ring of Fire," a name fitting for a dramatic trailer which is fitting for what will be a dramatic fight. The trailer, reflective of the huge money associated with Saudi fights, is insanely high in quality and reflects Fury and Usyk as the larger-than-life characters that they are.

It also implies that the boxer versions of them are scarier than the gladiator, pirate, and gunslinger versions of them, as that is the climax the trailer ends on, and that is an exciting thought ahead of the fight.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's pro records (as of 01/02/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 0 Biggest Win vs Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua All stats provided by BoxRec

Luckily for fans, they won't have to wait long, as Usyk and Fury will share the ring on the 17th of February, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is a huge opportunity for fighters, both with very different goals, but one aim, and that is to end the night as the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Hopefully, the two fighters can do justice to the trailer and make a movie for the fans in attendance and all over the world who will be tuning in for this huge fight.