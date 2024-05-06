Highlights Fury vs Usyk will see an undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time since 1999.

The huge clash will be broadcast by a number of pay-per-view providers.

One broadcaster has raised eyebrows with their 'special discount' for the event.

The pay-per-view prices for the highly anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have been officially announced as the world prepares for the biggest heavyweight title fight in decades.

The two rivals will finally meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May, with the winner becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, as well as unifying the division for the first time since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in November 1999.

Fury and Usyk were set to meet two months back, but the bout was postponed after the Brit suffered a cut above his eye in sparring. However, the duo will now settle the score in just under two weeks.

How Much Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk Will Cost on Pay-Per-View

The much-anticipated bout takes place on the 18th of May

The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports, TNT Sports and streaming service DAZN in the UK, with the latter’s pricing strategy raising a few eyebrows.

New subscribers will have to pay £24.99 on DAZN and will also receive a one-month membership. As for existing subscribers, they will be able to get the fight for £23.99, saving themselves the grand total of £1! Sky Sports and TNT offer no such special pricing and are both asking £24.95 to watch the action.

UK fans are still getting a more reasonable deal than their American counterparts, with the fight set to cost US fans $69.99 (£55.68) on DAZN and ESPN+.

While it's never ideal to have to fork out an additional fee to watch a fight, Fury vs Usyk promises to be one of the best in the modern boxing era, with both fighters having so much on the line.

Fury’s last performance in the ring did not quite go to plan, despite still coming away with the victory and his unbeaten record in-tact. The 35-year-old was knocked down in the third round by former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on his boxing debut, with the Cameroonian’s impressive performance throughout making many believe that he was worthy of the victory. However, Fury still came away with a very controversial split decision win after a lacklustre performance.

To put things right this time out, he certainly faces an uphill battle against the Ukrainian Usyk. The 37-year-old currently holds the WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO belts, having defeated the likes of Joshua, Derek Chisora, Tony Bellew and Daniel Dubious throughout his illustrious career.

Despite ‘The Gypsy King’ trying to play mind games in recent weeks with Usyk, during a recent interview with Queensberry Promotions, he was rather complimentary of his opponent and recognised just how hard the challenge would be.

He said: “Oleksandr Usyk’s a real bad man and to underestimate Usyk, you’d be a mug. I respect Usyk as a man. I respect his career as well – Olympic champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion, unified heavyweight champion. You have to respect that; I’m fighting the real deal. I’m looking forward to the challenge. He’s proved he can mix with the big heavyweights because he’s beat Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. I’m messing with an elite fighter.”

After what feels like years of build-up, the clash between Fury and Usyk is less than two weeks away. The fight promises to be one of the most intriguing spectacles in recent boxing history.