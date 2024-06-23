Highlights The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch could have VAR, if the WBC get their way.

President Mauricio Sulaiman has been a huge advocate for video replays in boxing, but the other governing bodies have shot down the idea.

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom is in agreement with Sulaiman, however, and believes it would only help the sport.

The WBC are pushing for a major rule change that could seriously impact the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch, which is taking place later this year on the 21st of December. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has said that he wants to utilise instant replays to help navigate potential controversial moments in fights. Essentially, he wants to bring VAR to boxing.

Sulaiman has said that boxing “must implement video replay technology.” The WBC instituted instant replays way back in 2008, but several other bodies and authorities (the IBF, WBO, WBA) opted against them.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sulaiman expanded on the proposed change: "Video replay is a rule that the WBC has had for the last few years, but it is a complicated situation with the British Boxing Board of Control as they do not accept its use.

"However, during the rules meetings of the last fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, we demanded that the video replay be used for the WBC's sake. We will be pushing for it in the Usyk-Fury rematch and every fight we are involved in.

"The Middle East Professional Boxing Commission was the local authority and the British Boxing Board of Control had a lot of influence over them, so they were claiming not to have it. But in the end, the WBC made it clear that if there was absolute evidence of a major controversy, then we would reserve the right to make our own decision using the big screen and correct the ruling.

"For the WBC it was in place but not for the others. We want it to be recognised by everyone involved with proper protocol and a proper system."

VAR Could Come to Boxing

Essentially acting as a VAR in the ring, implementing the replays would attempt to keep fights as fair as possible by seeing potentially illegal blows for a second time. An example impacting Usyk positively came against Daniel Dubois, where he was allowed a precious five-minute break after referee Luis Pabon ruled that the latter had landed a low blow. This break was central in changing the tide of a bout in which the Brit seemed to be gaining the upper hand.

Looking at the replay, it was a controversial decision to call it a low blow, and the likes of Jim White argued that they should have been able to overrule it.

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom Welcomes VAR to Boxing

Boxing fans may not be entirely behind the idea, but Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom praised the technology in an interview with talkSPORT, saying: "I think for the big fights it makes a lot of sense. You have so many decisions at the moment that are being questioned all the time. It's frustrating as a promoter as well, because you're usually the one that gets blamed.

"I welcome anything, it takes investment, it takes everyone getting on board with it. But when there's such high stakes and when you've got fighters' careers going one way or the other based on a decision at the end of the fight, you look at the other sports, whether it's tennis, whether it's football. Boxing is a huge sport now. It's one of the biggest sports in the world, definitely in this country, and the investment now needs to go in so that the fans can trust what's going on, see what's going on, and we get to the decision. I think it will add some more excitement as well."

Although the replays would remove the obvious errors from refereeing, VAR in football has shown that additional replays do not remove controversy, and, in most cases, only increases scrutiny against referees. The decision to include replays could also complicate the backing from the different federations. Although the WBC are pushing for the change, the IBF, WBA, and WBO may not recognise it as a title fight if the replays are implemented. This could lead to a messy situation where the once unanimous fight is only recognised by one body.

Six Judges Instead of Three

The WBC are also pushing for there to be six judges, rather than the usual three, in the rematch. Sulaiman argued that it would reduce the chances of a controversial decision.

Related Tyson Fury's Text Message to Teammate After Oleksandr Usyk Loss After losing for the first time in his professional career to Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury sent a text message to his teammate which has now surfaced.

It seems that the WBC honcho’s main concern going into the fight is to safeguard against a poor refereeing decision or judgment, but resistance from other federations could nip the proposed changes in the bud.