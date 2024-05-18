Highlights Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will start earlier than previously advertised.

Ring walks were scheduled to take place at 11:15pm UK time, but will now happen 45 minutes sooner.

The winner will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis 25 years ago.

Tyson Fury steps into the ring with Oleksandr Usyk tonight in a clash that will determine boxing's first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 25 years. It's a fight that the world has been clamouring for ever since the Ukrainian beat Anthony Joshua to announce himself as one of the two best heavyweights on the planet - and it's set to go down earlier than previously advertised.

The New Expected Ring Walk Time for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

The fight is set to happen slightly earlier than was planned earlier in the week

The ring walks for main event showdown at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia was advertised at the beginning of fight week to start at around 11:15pm UK time (6:15pm ET). However, per respected boxing journalist Michael Benson, the action is now scheduled to get underway at 10:30pm (5:30pm ET), meaning that fans will have 45 minutes less to wait for arguably the most anticipated heavyweight boxing match in two decades.

The physicality between the pair began at Friday's weigh in, with Fury leaning into and shoving Usyk during their final face-off. The WBC champion hit the scales at his lightest weight in four years - 18st 7lb (262lb) - while WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion Usyk registered a career-heavy 16st (224lb). The 37-year-old was actually announced as being even heavier, before it was revealed that Master of Ceremonies Michael Buffer had made an error.

Even with just hours to go until the fight, opinion is split as to which way the bout will go. The winner will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era - and the first since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999. Both Fury and Usyk will enter the squared circle looking to make history, as well as to protect their respective undefeated records.

More to follow...