Highlights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will compete for multiple heavyweight titles this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The fight is set to start at 1am local time, 11pm UK time, and 6pm ET / 3pm PT for US viewers.

The undercard features several title bouts, and fight fans can watch the prelims for free on YouTube.

This Saturday, the 18th of May, an undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned for the first time in 25 years as Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk. The two have had numerous bout agreements and cancelled meetings. Most recently, they were supposed to face off on the 17th of February, however, a cut above the eye caused by sparring meant that Fury had to pull out. This weekend, though, the two will finally meet inside the ring.

Tyson Fury is coming off of his surprisingly close decision win over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, while Oleksandr Usyk was last seen earning a TKO victory over Daniel Dubois in the ninth round last August.

Fury is currently the WBC champion, meanwhile, Usyk holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts. All of which will be up for grabs on PPV this Saturday.

Where is the Fight

The fight between Fury and Usyk will take place in the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. This marks back-to-back fights in Riyadh for the British fighter. Last time, he defeated Francis Ngannou in the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October 2023. This will also be the second time that Usyk has entered the ring in Saudi Arabia. In August 2022, Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in the Jeddah Superdome.

What Time is the Fight

Both Fury and Usyk will make the walk to the ring at around 1am local time in Saudi Arabia. This means that for UK fight fans, they are looking at a time of 11pm to see the fighters make their way to the ring.

For US fight fans, ring walks are expected to be at 6pm ET and 3pm PT. However, the times for the ring walks could be delayed based on how the fights on the undercard play out.

The first fight of the event will start at around 2:45 pm UK time, with the official undercard beginning at 5pm.

Who is on the Undercard

The fight card being labelled 'The Ring of Fire' is full of talent, including two additional title bouts. The card for the Ring of Fire is as follows:

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard Tyson Fury (c) Oleksandr Usyk (c) Heavyweight (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO titles) Jai Opetaia Mairis Briedis Cruiserweight (vacant IBF title) Joe Cordina (c) Anthony Cacace Super Featherweight (IBF title) Agit Kabayel Frank Sanchez Heavyweight Sergey Kovalev Robin Sirwan Safar Cruiserweight Mark Chamberlain Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab Lightweight

The card also features the following prelims available to watch for free on YouTube:

Moses Itauma Ilja Mezencev Heavyweight David Nyika Michael Seitz Cruiserweight Isaac Lowe Hasibullah Ahmadi Featherweight

How to Watch the Fight

Fight fans who wish to purchase the PPV will have to do so through DAZN. For UK fight fans, this will set them back £24.99. However, this will also include a month of DAZN subscription.

US fight fans, however, will have to pay more for The Ring of Fire PPV. Buying the PPV on DAZN in the US will cost fans $69.99. However, this is $10 cheaper than Fury's last bout versus Francis Ngannou.