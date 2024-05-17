Highlights Heavyweight boxing rivals Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk weighed-in Friday for their undisputed title fight Saturday.

Following the weigh-in, the two almost came to blows on stage.

Promoter Eddie Hearn explained what their surprising weights might mean when they're in the ring Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk almost came to blows Friday just one day before their get their hands on each other for real in one of the most significant heavyweight boxing match-ups of all-time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It all went down at the weigh-in, as both fighters registered surprising weights. Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight titles, weighed 233 pounds — 12 pounds heavier than his last fight, a knockout win over Daniel Dubois. Fury, who puts his WBC belt on the line, came in at 262 pounds — the lightest he's been for a fight in five years, since he overcame a nasty cut to defeat Otto Wallin.

After posting their respective weights ahead of their showdown Saturday, the two fighters faced-off for one final time, prompting Fury to shove Usyk. Tensions have been simmering throughout the week, with Fury's father John being seen on video headbutting a member of Usyk's camp. Violence could have spilled over on the stage Friday, but things calmed down rather quickly.

Watch footage of the incident right here:

Related Tyson Fury Calls His Father John 'a Promoter's Dream' Following Controversy Tyson Fury labelled his father John " a promoter's dream" after he butted another man at random, cutting himself.

He said he's coming for Usyk's heart, rather than his belts

Following the weigh-in, Fury went on a foul-mouthed tirade to boxing presenter Ali Drew on the DAZN live stream.

"We're ready to rock and roll, you know," he said.

"I'm going to knock this little f***** spark out. … I'm coming heart, that's what I'm coming for. F*** his belts. I'm coming for his f****** heart. He's getting it tomorrow. Spark out! F*** him, and f*** all his team, too. F*** the lot of them. They can all get it if they want to."

Related Oleksandr Usyk's Chilling Response to Tyson Fury Question Oleksandr Usyk was asked by Steve Bunce what he sees in Tyson Fury's eyes, and his response was ice-cold.

Promoter Eddie Hearn Now Expects a Certain Type of Fight

Fury and Usyk's weights can mean only one thing, according to Hearn

Once the dust had settled on the weigh-in, and the scuffle, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who has helped organize a number of Usyk's bouts, joined the DAZN live stream to break down what the weights actually mean, and how they could determine the kind of fight we will see Saturday.

"I think it tells you the story of the fight," Hearn said.

"Usyk is going to box off the front-foot and bully Tyson. I think Fury is going to box off the back foot, and move … I think [Usyk is] going to attempt to terrorize Tyson Fury."

The Fury vs Usyk event is a pay-per-view and can be streamed on ESPN+ and DAZN. Though the main card is expected to begin at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. GMT, the main event should start at 3 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. ET, and 11 p.m. GMT.