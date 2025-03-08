Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua that it would be unwise for him to take on former opponent, Daniel Dubois, in another fight as he would come up short again.

Joshua was knocked out inside five rounds by his compatriot last September in an IBF heavyweight title showdown at Wembley Stadium. While AJ does not have another fight officially lined up at the moment, he is keen to get back in the ring soon and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, is hoping to lock down a rematch agreement with Dubois for later in 2025.

Anthony Joshua's professional boxing record (as of 08/03/25) 32 fights 28 wins 4 losses By knockout 25 2 By decision 3 2

Hearn has also expressed the idea of Joshua potentially taking on Fury, Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder or Agit Kabayel. Due to Joshua wanting to avenge his devastating loss to Dubois, a rematch with the IBF heavyweight holder is presumably deemed the biggest priority.

Tyson Fury Doesn't Think Joshua Can Win Heavyweight Fight

The Gypsy King has advised AJ to stay away

However, despite Joshua and Hearn's eagerness to set up a second contest with Dubois, and the belief that the result could go the other way if the pair met again, Fury is adamant that matters would remain the same in a rematch. When asked on The Stomping Ground whether Joshua could beat Dubois in a second contest, the former heavyweight world champion simply replied: "No. I don't think he can."

The former world champion then questioned whether a second fight between his two compatriots would even go ahead, commenting: "I don't even think he (Joshua) will take a rematch."

Joshua has avenged a loss before, however, as he followed up a shocking stoppage loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 by defeating him on points in a rematch. The former heavyweight champion was unable to pull off the same feat, though, against Oleksandr Usyk, as he lost both fights on points to the Ukrainian.