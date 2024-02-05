Highlights Tyson Fury has refuted being called a coward by Oleksandr Usyk's manager, emphasising his boxing experience and resilience.

Fury confronted Usyk's manager, demanding an apology for allegedly disrespecting his wife, but the manager denied the accusation.

Both Fury and Usyk face a massive $10 million penalty if they withdraw from the rescheduled bout, with potential backup opponents if either fighter pulls out.

Tyson Fury has hit back at claims that he is a “coward” which were levied at him by Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas following the postponement of their upcoming heavyweight bout.

Fury was originally scheduled to fight Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 17th of February, with the winner to be crowned the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. However, a “freak” injury suffered by the British fighter in training left him with a nasty cut above his eye which forced him to pull out of the scheduled date.

The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh has since made an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, alongside Fury and Usyk, this past Saturday to announce the new date of 18th of May for the blockbuster fight, and he also announced the huge financial penalty that will face the heavyweights should the new fight date fall though.

Fury clashes with Usyk's manager

Fury was labelled a 'coward' after the news broke about his injury in training

During this announcement, Fury decided to challenge Usyk’s manager about some recent comments he made, in which he questioned the legitimacy of Tyson’s injury. Shortly after the news broke that the 17th of February clash had been cancelled due to Fury pulling out, Klimas had the following to say: “Tyson Fury is a f****** coward who will do anything not to face Usyk, and he asked his b**** to hit him with a frying pan in his brow. You can quote me word for word for that. When the news was brought to Oleksandr, he just smiled. That is all he did. He is too mentally strong to break.”

Unsurprisingly, Fury did not take too kindly to these words and angrily confronted Klimas on the MMA Hour, saying: "Egis, never call me a coward again. I've had 35 professional fights, I've been boxing 18 years of my life. I've climbed off the canvas 10 times off the biggest punchers in history to win.

"Never a coward, never backed down from any man in my life, and if any man calls my wife a b****, I'll take your f****** teeth out!"

Klimas then denied calling Tyson’s wife Paris Fury a b****, stating: "I didn't call your wife a b****, I don't do that s***."

But that only momentarily stopped Fury’s furious rant, who continued: "Well I'll apologise for that then, because I thought you said that about my wife, and I'm no f****** coward! I've boxed all my life and I've ducked nobody. How can you call me a coward? You've never boxed in your life! How am I a coward? I've had 35 professional fights, I'm a two-time undefeated heavyweight champion, I'm the second-longest-reigning lineal champion in history. How am I a coward?"

During the appearance on the MMA Hour, Turki Alalshikh also revealed that Fury or Usyk would receive a huge $10 million fine if either of them pulled out of the rescheduled bout. It was also announced that if Fury were to withdraw from the fight, then Usyk would face a fighter of his choosing, whereas Fury would likely face Anthony Joshua on the 18th of May if Usyk withdrew.