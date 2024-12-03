Tyson Fury's planned weight for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk has been revealed - with 'The Gypsy King' set to be far bigger than he was the first time around as he bids to avenge his only professional defeat.

The Ukrainian took the honours via split decision back in May, becoming the first-ever undisputed world heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Boxing politics meant Usyk was swiftly stripped of the IBF portion of the heavyweight crown - now held by Daniel Dubois - but Usyk vs Fury 2 will still see every other major version of the world heavyweight title on the line.

As Fury plots his revenge on Usyk, he's made little secret of the fact that he intends to come in heavier for the rematch than the 262 pounds that he weighed for the first fight. Now a source from within Team Fury has revealed the exact weight that their man is planning to tip the scales at for the biggest fight of his career.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has won all three of his career rematches to date by stoppage.

Tyson Fury has Significantly Bulked Up Ahead of Rematch With Usyk

Brit believes size is key to victory

With just weeks to go until the 21st of December showdown, images of Fury's new, bulkier physique have begun to emerge from his camp. Per talkSPORT's Gareth A. Davies, the Morecambe man is planning to weigh in at 19 stone and seven pounds (273 lbs) for the contest, which would be one one the largest totals he has registered in his career.

Tyson Fury's heaviest professional career weights (as at 3rd of December 2024) Date Opponent Weight October 2023 Francis Ngannou 277.75 lbs October 2021 Deontay Wilder (third fight) 277 lbs June 2018 Sefer Seferi 276 lbs February 2014 Joey Abell 274 lbs February 2020 Deontay Wilder (second fight) 273 lbs December 2024 (reported) Oleksandr Usyk (second fight) 273 lbs All official weights taken per Boxrec - 03/12/2024

Fury's planned weight is almost two stone higher than the 247lbs he scaled when defeating Wladimir Klitschko to win his first world heavyweight title in November 2015. Davies explained the reasoning behind Fury wanting to be far bigger than earlier in his career.

"When Tyson beat Klitschko nine years ago he was a 27-year-old, very light on his feet, he bamboozled opponents with those telescopic arms, his movement and tying fighters up. That version went away in the three fights with Deontay Wilder, certainly the second and third fights where he became a bigger hitter at 19 and a half stone. I'm told internally from his camp that is where they intend him to be for Usyk in this fight, 19 and a half stone."

Fury had great success in his second and third fights with Wilder, knocking 'The Bronze Bomber' out on both occasions. If Fury can produce a similar result against Usyk in their rematch, it will be the greatest win of his in-ring life.