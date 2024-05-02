Highlights Tyson Fury may resort to dirty tricks to rattle Usyk, according to ex-boxing champ Johnny Nelson.

Oleksandr Usyk shouldn't be underestimated, as he's growing more comfortable in the heavyweight division.

If Fury loses to Usyk, Nelson believes he might consider retiring due to his pride as a fighter.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are finally nearing the fight night for their postponed showdown and the trash talking between the two is going strong. The pair will meet in the ring on the 18th of May after their first appointment was pushed back due to a cut Fury suffered in training.

Johnny Nelson Thinks Tyson Fury Will Fight Dirty in Order to 'Rattle' Oleksandr Usyk

'He's got to rough him up … lean on him,' Nelson said

Everyone is clamoring to voice their opinions about what they think will happen when Fury steps into the ring in hopes of being the undisputed heavyweight king. Former champion Johnny Nelson is one of those people. In column for Sky Sports, Nelson revealed several things he thinks could happen during and after their showdown.

"Tyson is a fighting man, once the bell goes he'll try everything he can possibly get away with until the referee tells him off," he said. "Will it get physical? Yes. Will he use every dirty trick in the book he can get away with? Without a doubt. It's a fighting game. Most fighters when they get there, they play by the rules.

And when they get hit low or with an elbow they complain to the referee and then while complaining they get beat up."

"He's got to rough him up, he's got to lean on him, hit him low, push him to the floor, get in his face, rub his glove in his face, do all the unorthodox things."

He continued, "He's got to get the man rattled in order to feel comfortable."

Johnny Nelson Says Oleksandr Usyk Should Not Be Counted Out

Usyk can even win by knockout, he said

Despite being the underdog, Nelson doesn't think fans should count Usyk out of the fight with Fury. "I think both men can win by knockout, without a doubt. Each heavyweight fight Usyk is having he's getting more comfortable being in there with heavyweights."

He continued, "I know he had five heavyweight sparring partners, I spoke to three of them. And they said he got stronger as the rounds went on, and he manhandled all five of them. We're thinking that Fury's physicality is going to be a big problem for Usyk. "But Tyson Fury's physicality is his height, reach and speed, not the power. Speed leads to power - and both fighters can get knocked out."

Tyson Fury Might Retire Should he Lose to Oleksandr Usyk

It would mean he'd end his career with a pro record of 34 wins (24 KO) against one defeat and one draw

Many have wondered what would happen if Fury lost to Usyk. He nearly did to Francis Ngannou. Nelson thinks if he takes a loss to Usyk, Fury will hang up the gloves.

"His pride as a fighting man will make him internally combust, doesn't matter what his PR people say, if that happens to him he'll struggle to accept it," Nelson said. "He said before he'd struggle to accept losing to a little cruiserweight."

The pair were supposed to fight on the 17th of February but was postponed due to injury. It appears Fury is finally recovered and will meet Usyk in Riyadh in just a few weeks.