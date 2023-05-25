Tyson Fury was spotted with UFC's Israel Adesanya in Melbourne ahead of Joseph Parker’s fight against Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu yesterday.

In the brief backstage exchange that the two shared at the Margaret Court Arena, UFC champion Adesanya can be heard propositioning the Gypsy King to make the switch to mixed martial arts, with the British fighter jokingly responding: “I ain’t going in no cage, f*** you, f*** cage fighting!”

Pretty different to what he's been saying online to the likes of Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, isn't it?

Video: Tyson Fury & Israel Adesanya's backstage chat

Fury was in attendance in Melbourne to support his good friend Joseph Parker in his bout against Opelu. Parker was eager to get back to winning ways having suffered a knockout defeat in his last fight to Joe Joyce back in September.

Fury’s training partner Parker would successfully go on to defeat Opelu, beating the Australian with a first-round knockout in what was a ‘demolition job,’ according to one Twitter user.

Tyson Fury's next fight

Fury could well return to Australia for his next fight with talks of a bout against undefeated Aussie heavyweight Demsey McKean seemingly progressing well.

When asked when he would next be fighting, Fury responded: "Very, very soon I hope."

Fury continued: “Melbourne's a great place, I love the city, I'd love to fight at the stadium.”

Dempsey McKean’s manager Angelo Di Carlo has also responded to the rumours of a possible fight with the Brit.

When speaking to Sky Sports, Di Carlo stated: "Everything is going well at this stage."

What happened to Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

Fury will be keen to return to the ring after talks of a unification bout with Ukrainian fighter Oleksander Usyk reportedly broke down.

Talks had been progressing well between the pair earlier in the year, however, they would go on to break down with Usyk citing a lack of “respect” from Fury, after the British fighter reportedly demanded a 70/30 split of the purse.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is officially off as Frank Warren exposes the Ukrainian and his team

Fury reacted angrily to the news of the talks collapsing in March. In a foul-mouthed rant on Instagram, the Gypsy King is heard saying: “You slimy f*****, tried all week to get out of it, begging for a rematch like a little girl. You got your rematch then didn't want to fight you little s***house p*****. Always know p**** you were never man enough to tangle with the Gypsy King, ever in your life you little s***house. You little 14-stone coward, you little s***bag, you rat little b******.”