Highlights Tyson Fury lost for the first time ever on Saturday night - and wasn't happy after the fight.

Oleksandr Usyk won a close split decision verdict over Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A rematch between the pair had been scheduled for October, but may not happen then.

Tyson Fury lost the first boxing match of his professional career on Saturday night as Oleksandr Usyk defeated him by split decision to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Footage has now emerged of 'The Gypsy King' after he returned to his dressing room - and it's fair to say he wasn't a happy man.

Fury and Usyk finally met in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after much anticipation, both looking to make history by becoming the first man to hold all four heavyweight belts at the same time, as well as unifying the division for the first time since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in November 1999.

Fury was fuming with the judges' verdict as he made his way backstage. Things could have been a lot worse for the Brit, though, as he was on the verge of being stopped in the ninth round.

Tyson Fury's Immediate Dressing Room Reaction to Being Beaten By Oleksandr Usyk

'The Gypsy King' couldn't believe the decision had gone against him

As he made his way backstage at Kingdom Arena, the 35-year-old was visibly frustrated at the result, shouting: "Get up boys! F****** ripped me off there." In a wholesome moment, though, he did find time to acknowledge young prospect Moses Itauma, who had won via knockout earlier on the card against Ilja Mezencev.

The promising heavyweight came into shot to commend Fury, to which the former lineal champion replied: "I thought I won the fight by four or five rounds, but you can never tell when you are in there."

Fury does have the option of calling for an immediate rematch with Usyk, but wouldn't commit fully when asked about a second bout at the post-fight press conference. Saudi boxing chiefs have already pencilled the return clash in for October. However, both Fury and Usyk suffered significant injuries in Saturday's epic battle, with the Ukrainian forced to go straight to hospital to get treatment on his broken jaw.

Whether either man is ready to do it all again in just under five months remains to be seen. If and when they do square off for a second time, though, not all of the heavyweight gold will be on the line. Despite his hard-fought victory this weekend, Usyk is widely tipped to be stripped of the IBF World Heavyweight Championship in the coming days.