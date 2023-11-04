Highlights Tyson Fury's recent bout with Francis Ngannou left him with a black eye, showing the impressive job Ngannou did in the ring.

Fans are calling for a rematch between Fury and Ngannou, with both sides believing they can come out victorious.

Despite the controversy of the fight, Fury's focus now shifts to his upcoming undisputed title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in late January or February.

It is still hard to believe that just a week ago, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury was floored and taken the distance by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who had never boxed in his life prior to this bout.

Many expected this to be a walk in the park for Fury, as Ngannou was not expected to have any boxing skills to be able to concern The Gypsy King in a boxing ring.

Still, to this moment, not many people can give a solid explanation of what happened on the 28th of October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with heavy doubts emerging from the hardcore boxing community that Fury took this fight as seriously as perhaps he should have.

The damage done to Tyson Fury & possible rematch

Now a week on since the shock event, Fury has been pictured with a black eye for the first time in his career after a fight, showing just how impressive a job Ngannou did when in the ring with the undefeated 6 foot 9 giant.

So much so that many fans are calling for a rematch, as Ngannou fans believe a second bite at the cherry could lead to the Cameroonian being victorious now after gaining confidence from the first fight, while Fury fans want the scores to be settled after an embarrassing first performance by the Brit.

After Ngannou expressed a keen interest in a rematch with Fury post-fight, the question was reflected in the direction of the man himself in a TNT Sport interview when asked if he was shocked by his opponent and if he views a rematch as a possibility down the road, to which he responded, saying: “No, he was what I thought he would be. I thought he would have a puncher’s chance like the rest of them. Listen, he was a good fighter, and we’ll probably have a rematch down the line somewhere. Who’d have thought it?”

Fellow pro-boxers react to Fury vs Ngannou

Close friend and two-weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders took to the media to iron out his opinions over the fight, claiming that Ngannou did not fight the real Tyson Fury, stating: "It wasn't a robbery. It was very close. It could've gone either and obviously, Tyson got the nod. He's the champion. But, it wasn't really Tyson whatsoever. From the word go, I knew he was going to have a tough night because I know Tyson inside out.

"Normally you see him standing up tall, getting behind that jab, using his feints, if someone said to me, 'You're fighting someone from the UFC in the boxing ring,' I would probably take my eye off the ball a little bit, maybe not go through the fine details... If Tyson was a fraction of himself, Ngannou wouldn't lay a glove on him. But I've seen Tyson in sparring; I've seen the way he acts in sparring when he's fighting certain people. To me, it was like he wasn't switched on."

However, a former opponent of Billy Joe Saunders himself and fellow fighter Chris Eubank Jr weighed in with his opinion on X, proclaiming that from his ringside seat, he believed Ngannou was victorious, saying: "Watching from ringside I thought Ngannou won the fight. It was close, but he was the aggressor, landed heavier shots & scored a knockdown. Fury deserved to lose after having so much trouble against a man who has never boxed before… too much time filming Netflix specials not enough time in the gym I’m guessing. Unlucky Francis."

Images: Tyson Fury's black eye a week after Francis Ngannou fight

Regardless of whether Fury actually won the fight or not, there are bigger fish to fry on the horizon for the WBC champion, as next up on the radar is WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for all the marbles in the first undisputed title fight since 1999 when Lennox Lewis unified the division, a fight that will surely bring out a better version of Tyson Fury than we saw on the 28th of October.

Although after picking up a black eye from his recent bout, it seems that the discussed date of the 23rd of December for the undisputed fight is now dead in the water, with promoter Frank Warren claiming that “the fight will happen in late January or February.”