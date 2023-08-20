Tyson Fury is still in preparation for his next fight, which is to come on the 28th of October later this year against MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou. The fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a boxing ring, but the finer details are yet to be finalised. The British fighter remains the man to beat, as he still holds the WBC heavyweight title after retaining it against Derek Chisora in December 2022, but Ngannou isn't the opponent most wanted to see the Brit fight next.

The Gypsy King won his title against Deontay Wilder in an epic battle in Nevada before retaining it by defeating the American once again. The incredible display by the British boxer had many discussing if he was the best heavyweight in the sport currently, and fans wanted to witness an all-British bout between himself and Anthony Joshua.

Sadly, that superfight hasn't happened and isn't likely to happen anytime soon, but that doesn't stop people from talking about it, especially when they happen to bump into one of the boxers. That actually happened recently to Fury, as shown in his new Netflix series 'At Home With The Furys'.

Fan tells Tyson Fury he'd lose to Anthony Joshua

While filming the series, Fury was sat on a bench by the seaside, probably in his beloved Morecambe, with a couple of his children, when a fan came over to let him know that he thought AJ would still beat him if they ever did fight. Fury did not seem to be pleased by the comment, but he responded in brilliant Tyson Fury fashion.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

The pair have yet to square off in the ring, with both stating that if the chance arose, they would happily do so. The evidence, though, seems to show both boxers doing everything they can to avoid each other. Joshua has recently looked to make a comeback within the world of boxing following his defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, as he lost his heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian.

Joshua stated his intent to regain his titles before he hangs up his gloves, and a fight against Fury may well be necessary to do so. Joshua’s win over Robert Helenius, a substitute for Dillian Whyte, was the first step in his redemption arc.

Read more: Conor McGregor's antics during Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

The Joshua fight with Fury may need to take place after The Gypsy King puts his title on the line against Usyk, hopefully anyway, but that doesn't look likely anytime soon either. Fury is the only man in the way of stopping Usyk from becoming the undisputed heavyweight king of the world, or alternatively, the Manchester-born boxer could achieve that feat by beating the Ukrainian.

Fury and Joshua want to become legends of the division, and to do this they must become the undisputed heavyweight champions. The pair are currently in different positions to achieve this, with Joshua needing to rebuild his career while Fury looks to keep his winning streak and retain his title. The threat of Usyk gaining the glory that both Brits desire is real, as he looks determined to unite all titles, more determined than Fury or Joshua have ever been.

Fans are starting to grow weary of Joshua and Fury. The constant hurdles that are being placed in front of a potential matchup by both boxers have fans infuriated and questioning whether either boxer should be considered elite, as an elite boxer would be confident in displaying their ability to defeat anyone.

Yet, should it be announced that the two British boxers were to square off, then fans would undoubtedly be excited. The fight would bring about the answer to who is the best heavyweight boxer of their generation, a question that Fury would love to put an end to following the comment made by the fan in the above clip.