The two fighters hadn't seen each other since their trilogy bout in 2021

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were reunited for the first time since their epic trilogy came to an end, with both fighters in attendance for Tommy Fury's fight against Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia.

The Gypsy King went face-to-face with the Bronze Bomber on three occasions between 2018 and 2021 – delivering some of the most iconic moments we've ever seen from the heavyweight division.

After the first bout ended in a draw, it was Fury who emerged with the bragging rights – knocking Wilder out in the second and third fights to retain the WBC and the Ring heavyweight titles.

Following the conclusion of the trilogy bout, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum said: “I’ve been in this business 57 years promoting fights and I have to say I’ve truly never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent as this."

It's been more than a year since Fury's historic triumph in Las Vegas and the two fighters have largely gone their separate ways – that is, until now.

Fury's hilarious reunion with Deontay Wilder

A clip of Fury seeing Wilder again has gone viral on social media – being viewed more than three million times so far.

After spotting Wilder ahead of his brother's fight, Fury can be heard shouting: "Bomb squad" – a reference to Wilder's nickname and his accompanying team.

The Bronze Bomber clearly saw the funny side and was quick to embrace Fury in far more amicable fashion than we've become accustomed to seeing.

It's great to see the respect the two fighters have for each other and who knows, perhaps this is the start of a blossoming friendship.

Indeed, Fury has previously stressed that he holds strong relationships with many of his previous opponents, not least Derek Chisora, who he defeated for the third time last year.

VIDEO: Tyson Fury reunites with Deontay Wilder

Fans react to Wilder and Fury's reunion

Understandably, boxing fans loved the interaction between the pair.

"This was awesome," said one Twitter user.

"This makes me happy when I see this. These guys' legacies are tied together forever."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Look how timid Wilder is around Fury now. He’s been well and truly humbled."

Fury beats Paul

Though Tyson's exchange with Wilder was entertaining, it was his sibling, Tommy, who was the main attraction of the night.

Fury [Tommy] defeated Paul via a split decision, despite being knocked down in the eighth round.

Paul has already stressed that he plans to exercise his rematch clause, while Fury revealed he was also open to the idea of fighting the YouTube star again.

