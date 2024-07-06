Highlights Shane Fury has criticised his own father John Fury's cornering tactics in Tyson Fury's loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Shane initially believed Tyson had won, but upon re-watching, he thought Usyk won; a significant nose strike in the eighth round affected Tyson's focus, he believes.

Shane has suggested a different mentality for the rematch, focusing on attitudes and mentality to improve Tyson's chances against Usyk.

Shane Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury, has spoken out against his father's cornering tactics in his sibling's loss to Oleksandr Usyk in May. He feels as if his father, John Fury, was somewhat responsible for Tyson's first loss of his professional career.

Fury was on the losing side of a split-decision loss to the Ukrainian, in a bout that saw 'The Gypsy King' in significant trouble during the fight. However, Tyson has stated that he was led to believe that as the fight was concluding, he was not on his way to a loss. This indicates that Fury was convinced by his corner that he was winning the fight, adjusting his final approach as such.

Speaking to iFL TV, Shane Fury was asked to give his reaction to his brother's loss. Initially, Shane is asked how Tyson is doing on a personal level following the loss, to which he replies, "Diabolical." He also stated that this was a unique situation for the Fury family to deal with, with the Francis Ngannou win being the closest resemblance, however, still significantly different.

Regarding the result of the fight, Shane Fury "genuinely, genuinely thought he [Tyson] won." However, he revealed that upon a re-watch of the fight, he had a different opinion. "I thought Usyk won. I watched it back. Usyk, he won the fight, in my opinion." Shane Fury feels that a significant strike to the nose in the eighth round was a turning point in the fight, leading to a loss of focus from his brother.

Criticism of John Fury From His Son

Shane Fury felt his father had some responsibility for the loss

When asked about there being "too many voices" in the corner of Fury for his fight in Saudi Arabia, Shane Fury agreed with the statement. He also went on to discuss the influence he felt his father had on the bout.

“My take is, deeply, truly, my honest opinion is my dad wants what’s the best for his son. And the best for his son after he’s been put down and nearly out cold is to get him through the fight. [In] boxing, you can be KO’d and not wake up. That’s his mentality ’cause he wants the best for his sons. But sometimes, when you want the best for someone, it’s maybe not the best instructions... Them instructions is sometimes not what you need.”

Shane Fury would also go on to say that he feels an emotional attachment to fighters from cornermen can have a varying impact on results, describing it as a more cautious and "different mentality."

Shane Fury's Thoughts on the Rematch

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Uysk are understood to rematch on the 21st of December

Shane Fury was asked what he feels will have to change to improve his brother's chances in a rematch with Usyk. Not keen to give much away, Fury responded" "Knowing what you got to do and doing what you got to do is two different things. So we know what we got to do, but doing it is two different stories... the attitudes and the mentality... have totally changed."