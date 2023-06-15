Tyson Fury's brother Roman makes just his second TV appearance tomorrow, but boxing fans have already turned up the anti.

The 'Gypsy King' is currently the WBC heavyweight champion of the world and is one of the most high-profile stars in the sport of boxing.

He has yet to secure his own fight but is followed in the sport by his two-brothers, Tommy Fury and Roman Fury.

The latter will make his debut tomorrow night on BOXXER's York Hall bill on Sky Sports which will be headlined by heavyweight Frazer Clarke.

Roman Fury's career so far

It is certainly a name that will take some living up to in the sport, given his brother's success as an undefeated heavyweight champion.

Tyson has beaten some of the divisions' most prominent fighters including Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko, but his sibling will be hoping for anywhere beyond half of that success in his own career.

Roman has fought just once so far since turning over as a professional scoring a points win over journeyman Ryan Hibbert in Doncaster back in October last year.

He has since signed with Ben Shalom's boxer and his name will likely carry weight as he makes it through the early stages of his career.

At 26-years-old he still has more than enough time to reach the top, and promoter Shalom clearly believes he can make it in the sport.

Roman Fury mocked for opponent choice

Given he is in the early stages of his career, the young Fury needs any experience he can get to build his platform.

His opponent for the night is Erik Nazaryan who has 32 losses on his record and is considered an opponent who will simply give Fury the rounds.

His physique is a sharp contrast to Fury, and as the pair faced off it was clear he had a significant height disadvantage.

He also sported an unfit-looking physique, and did not look well groomed or in shape for the event which was a matter of hours away.

And fans quickly picked up on his choice of opponent and used it against him, with one tweeting: I have seen his opponent down the local pub last week!"

Another agreed: "I would give him a better fight, and I am 48 and in better shape than his opponent."

One joked: "They’ve picked that guy up off the street and nobody can tell me otherwise."

He even added: "If he can be a pro boxer then maybe I’ve got a shot with Margot Robbie."

A fan even made a bizarre comparison, adding: "When did Stavros Flatley start fighting?"

Before one concluded: "Lol they have pulled his opponent from the Benidorm strip." And another finished: "The state of this. Embarrassing."