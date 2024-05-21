Highlights Tyson Fury believed he won the fight despite a split decision loss, showing confidence in his performance.

Exclusive corner footage has revealed conflicting advice in Fury's corner, possibly affecting his mindset in the final rounds.

It could be argued there were too many voices in Fury's camp, leading to confusion, and ultimately leading to the defeat.

With the news finally settling in that Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, at the same time, boxing fans are also finally stomaching the idea of Tyson Fury no longer being an undefeated boxer. Having suffered the first loss of his career, the Gypsy King let it be known that he was certain he had the fight won, with footage of his corner's talks in-between rounds providing damning evidence into the mindset of the Fury camp.

In a closely contested fight, Usyk's split decision win was enough to secure all the belts, as he now finds himself the undisputed heavyweight champion. It is the split decision that tells the story of this fight, as it was an evenly battled contest, with Fury impressing in the early rounds and into the middle point of the fight, but Usyk coming into his own during the last few rounds, with his offense in round nine proving just what he can do.

Tyson Fury Thought he Won the Fight

Tyson Fury, as controversial and loud his persona may be, cut a calm figure after the contest, seemingly quite content in defeat. Seeming to accept the decision, potentially with the peace of mind of a rematch in the back of his head, Fury took to the conference after the fight and declared he had actually thought he'd done enough to win the fight: "It was a close fight ... I believed I did enough, but I'm not a judge, I can't judge a fight while I'm boxing it."

This could potentially explain why the latter rounds went to Usyk, as Fury may have taken his foot off the gas due to believing he had done enough, but that would also be doing a disservice to the Ukrainian, who at the same time stepped up in the last few rounds, regardless of Fury's performance.

What Was Being Said in Tyson Fury's Corner

With three voices in the head of Fury, his corner was pretty chaotic

With boxing fans wondering why Fury was so sure he had won, Sky Sports have released exclusive footage of each fighter's corner in-between rounds, and the things being heard from the Brit's corner explain a lot into the Gypsy King's mindset: "Last round, awesome job ... three minutes Tys until you win the fight."

A convinced corner showering Fury with the idea of victory. The interesting part of the footage comes when you hear John Fury and former world champion, Andy Lee, give conflicting advice to Tyson.

John Fury: "One round until undisputed."

Andy Lee: "You need this round."

One man clearly thinking Fury had it won, against one man who knew Fury needed that last round, it is the sort of conflicting advice that can rattle you during those intense, adrenaline-fuelled moments and throw you off balance. Fury may have entered that final round bouncing back and forth between the idea of needing to win, or having already won, and that ultimately could've been what won Usyk the fight, as his corner was very calm and composed.

A learning curve for Team Fury. They'll use this first loss to see what went wrong and what they can do better next time when the inevitable rematch comes around, with their corner communication definitely needing to be addressed.