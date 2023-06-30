Tyson Fury has yet to settle his rivalry with Anthony Joshua, but his cousin Hughie has been hoping to beat him to it with a vicious fight call-out.

Joshua has always been in a bitter feud with fellow Briton Fury and the pair now seem further than ever from locking horns, with 'AJ' focused on his heavyweight rebuild with new trainer Derrick James.

The fight has been proposed on multiple occasions in the last two years including when Fury offered his counterpart a title shot, but Joshua missed the social media imposed deadline.

However, his cousin Hughie, who has not fought for over a year, could be looking to muscle his way into a showdown.

Anthony Joshua's next fight

Joshua is expected to face Deontay Wilder in a lucrative Saudi Arabia event this December but is looking for another outing this summer to continue his progress to world-title redemption.

Dillian Whyte has been in pole position for the August date in a rematch, but several hurdles have presented themselves including a one-sided rematch clause in Joshua's favour.

However, 'AJ' has now agreed to remove the rematch clause, and talks are back on.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is still uncertain if the 'Body Snatcher' will be happy with the proposed contract.

He told Boxing Social: "The great news is now they have a contract with no rematch clause for August 12.

"There is absolutely nothing in the contract of any regard that is going to cause any problems, let's see. I don't think they are going to sign it, but I hope they do.

"I know Dillian loves a big fight, and it's here for him, so hopefully he signs."

Hughie Fury wants to face Anthony Joshua

Fury's cousin who trains with infamous coach Peter Fury has yet to compete in the ring since beating Christian Hammer in October 2021.

And in a vicious video statement to Pro Boxing Fans, he declared: “I’d blitz him. They’re the fights I want.

"Joshua honestly wouldn’t stand a chance. He’s a complete stiff altogether. There’s nothing about him whatsoever. I think he’s a stiff, and it couldn’t be an easier fight.

"That’s if it happens. “I want to get this first fight out of the way, and then those are the fights I want.”

Fans were quick to react to his call-out, with one writing: "AJ isn't the fighter he was once but come on now Hughie."

Another agreed: "Even this version of AJ is flattening Hughie." A fan added: "AJ would smoke him in a few rounds."

Further fans then concluded: "’m not an AJ fan, but he would put Hughie on Planet Neptune." Another added: "This isn't the AJ Fury fight we wanted haha."