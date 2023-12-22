Highlights Tyson Fury is in phenomenal shape and ready for his showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury's physique has undergone a complete transformation over a short period of time.

Fury embraces his unique body build, believing it sets him apart and makes him tough.

Tyson Fury is in phenomenal shape ahead of his decisive showdown with Oleksandr Usyk. The eagerly anticipated fight will determine the first undisputed heavyweight world champion in a quarter of a century when the pair meet in Riyadh early next year.

The pair were initially scheduled to fight on the 23rd of December, but the event will instead take place on the 17th of February, with suggestions that Fury needed more time to recover from his victory over Francis Ngannou on the 28th of October.

However, judging by posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tyson Fury looks to be more than ready. Fury shows off a lean, fighting fit figure. The charismatic boxer spent yesterday sparring with fellow Englishman Moses Itauma, the 18-year-old with seven professional wins already to his name, and Irishman Thomas “The Bomber” Carty.

Keeping sharp with two active heavyweight boxers certainly seems to be doing Fury the world of good, with the star looking particularly lithe and lively, particularly compared to some of his past appearances at press conferences and other public engagements.

Tyson Fury's physique always attracts interest

The Gypsy King's physique is often a point of interest, with Fury previously referring to himself as a 'fat pig' in the build-up to his fight against Ngannou earlier this year. He underwent a complete transformation over the course of just seven weeks before winning by split decision against the French-Cameroonian in October.

He was similarly self-deprecating when discussing Oleksandr Usyk, with their bout scheduled for the 17th of February. “I am fat now,” he said. “I was fat as a baby and I will be fat on my deathbed. We're all fat. Hughie is fat, Shane's fat, my dad's fat, and even my mum's fat. I hope she's not watching this. But, we're a fat family.”

But Fury believes that his unique body build sets him apart, even giving him an edge.

“I actually embrace being fat because my love handles separate me from the rest of the world, ever in history,” he told Mail Sport. “There's never been anyone like me and there never will be.

“That's what makes me so tough and that's what makes me, me. If you said to me, 'Right Tyson, we will give you the opportunity to get rid of the fat on you, and we will give you a full six-pack,' I wouldn't take it because that's not me.”

It took Tyson Fury just seven weeks to get into shape ahead of his Battle of the Baddest clash with Francis Ngannou earlier in the year. It seems that his preparations for Oleksandr Usyk have started well ahead of time.

As one user put it on social media: “Francis might have awoken the beast. Bad news for Usyk.”