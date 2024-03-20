Highlights Tyson Fury's current physique ahead of his huge fight with Oleksandr Usyk has emerged on social media.

The Gypsy King didn't look in shape for his fight with Francis Ngannou at the end of last year, but he's been working hard in the gym ever since it would seem.

Fury vs Usyk will take place on the 18th of May.

Tyson Fury looks rejuvenated after undergoing an incredible body transformation ahead of his undisputed title fight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

The pair are set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis back in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield, with the winner not only taking home all the gold, but also keeping their undefeated record in-tact. Many people view the bout as the best two heavyweights of this generation coming up against each other, and it's one of the most highly anticipated fights in modern memory.

Fury and Usyk will meet in the ring as part of the Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May after the bout was rescheduled after the British heavyweight pulled out of the original 17th of February date due to a cut he suffered just above the eye in sparring. The fight will round off a Riyadh Season which has seen some big heavyweight clashes take place, including Anthony Joshua's spectacular knockout victory over Francis Ngannou recently. The Gypsy King will look to put his lacklustre performance against Ngannou last year behind him after he scraped past the MMA star via split decision.

Tyson Fury's Current Physique

Boxing fans have been left impressed with Fury's body transformation ahead of the undisputed heavyweight title fight, believing he is taking his bout with the Ukrainian much more seriously than he did against Ngannou.

Fans have been amazed by his current physical condition after he released some training footage of some pad work as he appears to turn up the intensity just nine weeks before fight night.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury landed 71 punches against Francis Ngannou, with a success rate of 31.8%.

"Tyson looks hungrier than ever to prove himself after that Ngannou fight. We’re about to see another historic Fury performance," one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another wrote: "Shows how unserious he took Ngannou."

"That's why Ngannou gave him a good run lol," one user wrote after seeing the transformation. Another fan wrote, with a shocked face emoji, in disbelief: "That doesn’t even look like the same person."

Oleksandr Usyk Not Taking Tyson Fury Lightly

The Ukrainian knows he was slacking vs Francis Ngannou

Usyk hinted after Fury's fight that the Englishman might not have taken Ngannou seriously as he spoke after the fight, which he was ringside for, stating: "I want it on the 23rd of December and no excuses about injuries. Although I don't know what to make of what I was watching. Was he playing around trying to fool me? Did Ngannou surprise him? I was shouting for him to bring in the jab. Wanting him to win, which he did. But I wouldn't have taken a fight like this before facing him."

The Gypsy King looks to be in great shape ahead of one of the biggest fights in the heavyweight division for over 20 years as we await to find out who is the greatest heavyweight boxer of their generation.

