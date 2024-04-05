Highlights Tyson Fury's cutman has opened up about the eye injury that postponed the fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Jorge Capetillo has revealed when the Gypsy King will start sparring for the proposed 18th of May fight.

Fury vs Usyk was set for February, but the cut suffered in sparring pushed the fight back a couple of months.

We have a new update in regard to the health of Tyson Fury following the brutal cut he sustained while training for his fight with Oleksandr Usyk. The pair were originally meant to fight in February 2024, but the bout was called off and later rescheduled due to a cut the Gypsy King sustained above his right eye. It was initially scheduled for the 17th of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but will now take place on the 18th of May instead.

When the fight was called off, Fury posted a statement offering an apology to all affected by the cancellation. “I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition,” Fury said. “I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected, including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans, as well as our hosts and my friends in Saudi Arabia.”

Tyson Fury's Cutman Gives Timeline for Sparring

The cut required stitches and up until now, Fury was unable to do any sparring while it healed. Fury's cutman Jorge Capetillo has recently told Betway, as per Boxing Social, that the issue has been addressed, and the fight will commence as planned.

“The fight is going to be in May, so he should be going back to sparring in two or three weeks’ time, but the good thing is, he has been active with fighting Francis Ngannou recently and for him to get the distance and timing again is going to be easy because he has remained in the gym. Activity is the key, and it’s his advantage for the fight.”

Capetillo also explained there is a concern the cut could be an issue in the fight, but that they are working through that and planning ahead. “There’s always a possibility that it could happen, but Tyson has to do what he is good at with his distance, reach, not trying to knock him out in one punch but set him up with big punches by using faints and his footwork and IQ in the ring. It is a matter of good timing, reach, and his footwork being at his best for the fight."

Some fans had accused Fury of first faking the cut entirely, then of cutting himself to buy more time to prepare for Usyk. These thoughts came after Fury put on a poor performance over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The MMA giant knocked down Fury in a fight many thought the boxer would coast through.

Tyson Fury's Cutman Reveals Keys for Tyson Staying Healthy for Usyk

Thankfully, he seems to be prepared for Usyk, unlike his fight with Ngannou. Despite the cut, his cutman sees no issues with Fury being ready and prepared for the 18th of May.

“For a heal, like 90 days, but it’s been 60 days or more since the cut, so I am sure, with the right treatment, he should be ready for May 18, and soon he can start with some light sparring, nothing hard but to get the reach and distance right. It is more important than power punches with reach and timing. He’ll probably be ready for sparring in the next couple of weeks."

If Fury does begin sparring soon, he'll still have about five weeks of intense training before the fight, should it go through as planned. The event will remain in Saudi Arabia as originally planned. The boxer who caused the cut to Fury Agron Smakici has a fight booked as well. He'll fight Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov on the 14th of April in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Surely all eyes will be on the Croatian fighter.

