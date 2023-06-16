Tyson Fury's dad John has always become involved in the heavyweight drama, and today is no different.

The WBC champion has been in talks with Oleksandr Usyk for what seems like 100 years, but no undisputed fight has yet to materialise despite concrete interest.

Fury and Usyk looked set to do battle in April at Wembley Stadium, but the negotiations collapsed at the final hour, although they are now back in talks over a December Saudi Arabia meeting.

But if it's anything to do with big John, this fight will not be going ahead without a public statement from Usyk.

Tyson Fury set to receive final Oleksandr Usyk offer

The 'Gypsy King' has yet to confirm his next fight and is in talks with a number of potential opponents over an initial summer outing.

However, his team will still be hoping to get a shot at Usyk over the line for the final month of the year as part of a proposed four-man heavyweight tournament.

And Middle East promoter Skills Challenge have suggested that a lucrative offer, which Fury will struggle to reject, is set to arrive in due course.

"The premium offer will be coming soon, it will be based on the market value and demand of the fight," Amer Abdallah told talkSPORT.

"Tyson is frustrated, he wants to fight. If he can land something in September or October and then clear himself for December, we would love to make that offer.

"It will be a premium price, we would never insult anybody with the offer."

John Fury is fuming with Oleksandr Usyk

After the outcome of the talks seemingly coming no closer, John Fury believes Usyk is to blame and has demanded he makes a public apology.

"Until he gets on and makes a proper video explaining what he did and tells the truth, he may never get the fight with Tyson," Fury Sr said during an outburst on Seconds Out.

"It's gone past money now with Tyson, it's gone past everything with us. They are taking the p**s.

WATCH: John Fury's full rant from 3:00

"He's a nobody, Usyk. Yes, he's won a few belts off AJ. He's trying to do is kill two birds with one stone. Turn the public against Tyson, which they've done a good job of because the public is daft anyway.

"Aren't they? Unless he gets on the video and tells the truth of what he did, there'll never be a fight for Usyk.

"Tyson will iron him out and everybody in the game knows it."