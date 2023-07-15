Tyson Fury has just announced a crossover event against ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou, and his dad John has come out and defended his decision.

The 'Gypsy King' was in deep negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk for a heavyweight undisputed title fight, but they broke down leaving the champion with limited top-level options.

There were several contenders available for Fury to potentially challenge including Andy Ruiz Jr, but he elected to abandon plans for a traditional fight, given he is not required to make a mandatory defence of his WBC title.

Fury has predictably faced criticism for instead stepping into the ring with Ngannou, but it certainly won't bother the champion who is set to earn a mega payday.

Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou confirmed

Fury has confirmed that he will take on Ngannou next in a crossover bout this October as part of a money-spinning event in the Middle East.

The pair are set to earn mega paydays, with the Cameroon star's manager suggesting he could earn up to £5 million guaranteed in a big event for his career.

It is an event which always promised to take place given the pair agreed publicly to a mixed-rules bout last year, and even came face-to-face after Fury's win against Dillian Whyte.

Ngannou then elected to part ways with the UFC and vacate his heavyweight title in pursuit of a career in the boxing ring, as he looks to flourish given his natural punching power.

The boxing champion will go in as the overwhelming favourite, in a fight which will be scored by judges and will be allowed knockdowns contrary to rumours.

Fans will be then hoping that Fury will return to the traditional ranks and settle his long-term rivalry with either Usyk or Anthony Joshua.

John Fury explains why Tyson Fury took fight

Fury came under fire particularly from traditional boxing fans for his choice of opponent, with the absence of the significant undisputed fight from the boxing schedule.

Some leading figures inside the sport have even surprisingly called for him to be stripped of his WBC crown including Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk.

However, his father John is adamant that the champion has made the right choice after assessing the other options.

"It is the best option, and it is a gift for both boys," Fury Sr told GIVEMESPORT.COM in an exclusive chat via FreeBets Ireland.

"It is a great idea and a great spectacle and both boys are getting paid. It is a crossover fight and that makes it a fun fight.

"I just think the public want it, there is a lot of interest in it. In conventional boxing there is a bit of a lull, and these crossover fights are good competition.

"It is a good business move, there will be a lot of other jealous promoters out there. You would be mad to say no to this. It is going to be a wonderful night, and the only winners are the public.

"What can Tyson do, sit on his hands while other people decide to fight him? Everyone else is terrified, Usyk is terrified so what can he do? He has no mandatories and he has to keep busy."