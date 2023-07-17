Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury have been sparring together recently in training for their big fights, something which their dad John must be very proud of.

The Fury clan has become a high-profile dynasty in the world of boxing, particularly down to the successes of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson who is undefeated.

Alongside him is the rise of brother Tommy who is yet to reach world level and is currently fighting in big events against influencers including Jake Paul and an upcoming battle with KSI.

The pair have had the privilege of training together in Tyson's own Morecambe gym alongside trainer Sugar Hill Steward, and more footage of the pair recently trading blows has gone viral.

Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury's upcoming fights

Fury has now secured a surprising crossover event against ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou after talks over an undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk collapsed.

The fight will take place in October and could potentially set up a relationship between the 'Gypsy King' and Saudi Arabia for a showdown with Usyk next year.

Equally, his brother Tommy could be thrust into a big showdown, with a deal close to completion to fight YouTube star KSI.

A fight could be schedule for this fall with the winner likely to then look for another shot at Paul, who the young Fury beat earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.

Heavyweight champion Fury has already entered camp announcing a blackout on social media to prepare, while his younger sibling will likely also enter full training when his clash is announced.

Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury in sparring

Footage emerged of the pair in sparring in the last two weeks in stages, with a short teaser of the pair trading blows posted on Fury's story.

Then a longer video was released as the pair clattered each other's bodys and shared a move around in an intriguing sequence with the younger Fury certainly trying to hold his own.

The size difference was significant, but he landed some body shots on the 'Gypsy King' who walked through them and was clearly keen on the events.

WATCH: Tommy Fury trades shots with Tyson Fury

This will likely be very good experience for the younger sibling, who is looking to move back into the traditional boxing ranks once he has conquered the influencer world.

John Fury reacts to double Fury sparring

It is a proud moment for Fury Sr who currently manages Tommy's career and is heavily supportive throughout Tyson's stellar heavyweight spell.

And he has issued a proud reaction to the footage when discussing the move, insisting it is beneficial for both fighters.

"It's what they do isn't it, it's part of the fight game," Fury Sr told GIVEMESPORT.COM courtesy of FreeBets Ireland. "Who better to taste pain from than the WBC champion of the world?

"And if you can still be there after a few rounds you are doing well. Tommy is a rough kid himself, don't let them pretty boy images fool you.

"He's no duck Tommy, he can have a fight and he took some good punches off that Jake Paul who he can hit to be fair to him.

"If Tyson can put a hole in him he will do, and he can break his ribs with punches which has happened before."

"But it is great particularly for him as Tyson will find out whether you are weak or tough, but it is the fight game and it is a pleasure to watch."