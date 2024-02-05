Highlights Tyson Fury's current physique has finally emerged after his team tried their best to keep it from the public eye.

The highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been postponed for now, however, due to the former suffering a cut above his eye during a sparring session.

The new date for the fight is set for the 18th of May, giving Fury just over three months to recover and potentially take Usyk's titles, making him the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Current WBC champion of the world Tyson Fury looks to be in the shape of his life ahead of his undisputed heavyweight fight with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but we're just going to have to wait that little bit longer.

Known for his more unconventional boxing figure, Fury appears to have left that all behind and looks leaner than ever, flexing his muscles and physique on a social media post released by his team.

His last fight, albeit a non-title one, was against the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou back in October 2023, a clash that caused a bit of a stir online. The Cameroonian knocked Fury down in round three and looked comfortable against him throughout the bout, but controversially lost via split decision.

Since this fight, perhaps even Fury himself was disappointed with his performance and thought that it was time for a change, now possessing a much more muscular figure that is usually associated with boxing.

Fury cut his eye in sparring, meaning the fight in February is now OFF

However, the fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, has been postponed after Fury suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches. The incident occurred during a sparring session with boxer and former MMA fighter Argon Smakici, with the Croatian heavyweight seemingly catching Fury with his elbow.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said: “I can’t tell you how gutted everybody is, and I obviously feel for Tyson, I feel for Usyk, for His Excellency Turki Alalshilh and everyone who works at the Riyadh Season because this is an event we all worked so hard to make happen.

“It’s a huge fight – the biggest fight this century, there’s no doubt about that. It’s the fight that everybody wanted and because of the Riyadh Season, His Excellency, and all his team, that’s why the fight is happening and nothing is going to impair it or stop it going on.”

Talks over this clash began in December 2022 after Fury had beaten Derek Chisora, but they collapsed, and it looked like they would meet on the 23rd of December last year. But again, due to the split result against Ngannou, it was delayed, making this one of the most highly anticipated fights in recent boxing history. The new date for this bout is now the 18th of May, meaning that Fury has just over three months to recover if he wants to take Usyk’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles.

Either way, the winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield, as well as keeping their undefeated record in-tact.

Although there is no exact figure known to the public, reports suggest that there is a record-breaking purse up for grabs, with the winner pocketing in excess of £100m. According to the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, the organisation staging the event, if either one of the fighters pulls out, then they will have to give up a significant amount of money from their own pocket.