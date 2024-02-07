Highlights Tyson Fury's physique for his fight vs Francis Ngannou looks completely different to his physique for the Oleksandr Usyk fight.

The Gypsy King has clearly put in A LOT of work over the last four months, showcased by his impressive body transformation.

The rearranged date for the Fury vs Usyk fight is set for the 18th of May, giving both fighters three more months to prepare and leaving no room for excuses.

With doubts being cast over the legitimacy of Tyson Fury's postponement against Oleksandr Usyk, it is clear for all to see that the champion had been putting in the work, with photo comparisons being made between Fury's physique against Francis Ngannou at the back end of last year, and his physique going into the proposed Usyk fight.

The boxing world was somehow united in the new year, all eagerly anticipating the fight between Fury and Usyk, counting down the days until the undisputed heavyweight world title bout would start. That was until the 2nd of February, when it was announced that the fight had to be postponed due to an injury sustained to the eye of Tyson Fury, who was hit with an elbow during a routine sparring session. The Gypsy King had to get 11 stitches, with photos revealing the damage and proving this fight could not go ahead.

Fury's physique change from October to now

The Gypsy King clearly put in the work over the last four months

Tyson Fury's reputation has taken a bit of a nose-dive compared to previous years. He has dealt with a lot of ducking claims, and then coming off the back of his Ngannou performance, he opened up the room for further criticism. People were surprised when he agreed to face Usyk, but excitement built at the prospect of the fight, with the Brit clearly putting in the work to prove everyone wrong.

Fury went into the Ngannou fight weighing 19st 8lbs, which has been, give or take a few pounds, his fighting weight for a few years now. It was night and day between Fury and Ngannou when comparing physiques, and it is clear Fury wanted to level the playing field when coming up against Usyk, as The Gypsy King had clearly dropped a few pounds.

An easy answer to the ducking claims, Fury has evidently been working his hardest to prepare, not something someone who wanted to drop out would do, and although we will never know his exact weight, as the weigh-in never occurred, it is the best he has looked in a while.

Sporting a much leaner look, Fury's abs are coming through, and his muscles look as defined as they ever have been. A massive turn around from the Tyson Fury that stood opposite Ngannou in October 2023, it has clearly been four months of sheer work and preparation.

The 18th of May will be when the two finally square off

It was announced that Usyk and Fury would indeed face this year, with it set to occur on the 18th of May. It has the added stipulation that if either fighter drops out, then they will lose their $10 million purse, and a new opponent will be found for the fighter who hasn't dropped out. Saudi clearly, and smartly, desperate to cover all bases, ensuring that when May rolls around, this fight will definitely occur.

This gives both Usyk and Fury three more months to prepare, and although this will throw them off their rhythm, having just been on the home straight of a 10-week camp, it means there can be no excuses come fight night. With three more months of training, expect Fury to look even leaner than he is looking now, and expect both fighters to be ready for a fight that has nearly been a year in the making.