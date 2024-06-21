Highlights Tyson Fury is convinced he won against Oleksandr Usyk, calling it one of his easiest nights in boxing despite the loss.

In a recent video on YouTube, the Gypsy King called the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world an amateur boxer, and said fighting him was a lot easier than he thought it would be.

Fury also addressed the recent viral video of him stumbling out of a pub drunk.

Just a month on from his first career loss, Tyson Fury is back in the boxing headlines once again after his latest interview with his own brand, Furocity Energy.

No more than five weeks on from his split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury is remaining adamant that it was his night and that he comfortably won. The former champ claims that the Ukrainian only won no more than four rounds and that it was one of his easiest nights in boxing, suggesting that fighting Usyk was similar to that of an amateur.

“I've watched the fight back lots and still got the same answer - I thought I won. Usyk knows he didn't beat me… I thought I boxed the head right off him for most of the rounds. He busted my nose in round eight, got the 10-8 in round nine, and I gave him round 10. But other than that, I didn't give him any other rounds.

"It was actually a lot easier than I thought it'd be. People said he's hard to hit, I was lighting him up with four-punch combinations and laughing at him. My problem was I probably had too much fun. It was too easy. It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer. I was enjoying it too much, messing around and paid the ultimate price in round nine.”

This may be the case in the Fury camp, however, the general reaction from the boxing world to Tyson is that he was beaten fair and square on the night, with many calling Fury ‘delusional.’

Tyson Fury Responds to Drunken Video

Earlier on in the interview, Fury made his response to the drunken video that was shared online of him recently, which shows the former champ being escorted by security out of a pub, while falling, not so gracefully, to his knees in the middle of the path just outside moments later.

“I got p***** up about two weeks ago and fell over on my face. Didn't do any damage, though, still good looking. I've had lots of messages and people phoning asking if I'm alright. You're a grown man and have a drunken night out and all of a sudden (people think) you're going to jump in front of a train. Obviously, from my past history, people are concerned, but I've just been chilling out and spending time with my family.”

Despite fans' claims around this video, everyone’s entitled to a messy night out once in a while, even more so Tyson Fury, who in the interview said that he’s just trying to relax after coming out of three back-to-back training camps.

Tyson Fury Working Hard For Usyk Rematch

“Three training camps back-to-back. I had the Ngannou training camp last September. After that, I had about two weeks off, then I went straight back into camp for the Usyk fight that didn’t happen with the cut. Trained right through Christmas and new year, all the way to early February… then I had a couple of weeks off and then straight back into the gym for the fight that’s just happened… It’s good to have a bit of time off, but my time off is different to other people’s time off, I’m still training five times a week.”

So, with Fury claiming he’s still in the gym training, when can fans expect the Gypsy King's rematch with Usyk? Well, it has already been confirmed that the two will share the ring once again on the 21st of December. Will it be repeat or revenge just in time for Christmas? Only time will tell...