Tyson Fury appears to be in some of the best shape of his career as he prepares to face Oleksandr Usyk next weekend. The 35-year-old looked bloated and unprepared when he fought former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou last April. However, he has completed a remarkable eight-month body transformation ahead of the biggest fight of his career against the Ukrainian.

'The Gypsy King' emerged from his bout with Ngannou with a controversial split decision victory, but it's clear that he is taking Usyk far more seriously as he has shed some serious weight ahead of the first undisputed heavyweight title fight since 1999 - with the winner of the contest becoming the only man to hold all the gold in the four-belt (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO) era.

Tyson Fury's Staggering Change in Physique Since Facing Ngannou

The lineal heavyweight champion was criticised for his appearance last October

Fury's reputation took a big hit after his lacklustre performance against Ngannou. Not only did he struggle to get the better of a man making his boxing debut, but the Cameroonian slugger also floored him. Determined not to make the same mistake again, the Morecambe man now sports a much leaner look.

The drastic difference between Fury's body between the Ngannou fight and his recent gym photos was highlighted by boxing journalist Michael Benson on social media. You can check out the comparison below.

While there has been no confirmation of what Fury currently weighs, it seems certain to be significantly less than the 277.8 pounds (19.8 stone) he tipped the scales at for the Ngannou fight.

Fury explained how committed he had been towards preparing for the Usyk fight, recently telling Queensberry Promotions "I'm training hard for him, I'm doing everything I can. I respect Usyk as a man. I respect his career as well - Olympic champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion, unified heavyweight champion.

"I'm messing with an elite fighter who's got more than boxing ability. He's stubborn and he wants to win like I do. All of the talent and attributes aside, it will come down to who wants it most on the night. If he wants it more than him, he'll win and if I want it more than him then I'll win. I just think my will and determination will be more than his on the night."

After an unexpected delay due to a sparring injury to Fury, the world is now just over a week away from having an undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time since Lennox Lewis some 25 years ago. Having been forced to abandon a planned February fight, the Brit has put the extra three months to good use.

On paper, it's tough to split Fury and Usyk. Both are undefeated, with the Brit producing 24 stoppages in his 34 victories, with four of those coming in his past five fights. Meanwhile, Usyk has a perfect record through 21 fights with 14 stoppages. However, he has only fought five times at heavyweight - defeating Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title in just his third appearance in the division. The fight promises to be one of the most intriguing in recent boxing history.