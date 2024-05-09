Highlights Tyson Fury consumes between 5000-6000 calories every day during fight week.

Fury's diet is heavy on chicken, eggs, and protein to boost his athletic performance.

His nutritionist creatively adds vegetables to Fury's meals to ensure micronutrient intake.

Tyson Fury's nutritionist, George Lockhart, has revealed what The Gypsy King eats in the run-up to a big fight as his bout against Oleksandr Usyk on the 18th of May looms ever closer. The renowned expert has worked with the likes of Conor McGregor and Georges St. Pierre - and has been assisting the lineal heavyweight champion with his meal prep for his past few fights.

In an interview with Betway, via The Daily Mail, Lockhart broke down exactly what Fury ate during fight week for his last bout against Francis Ngannou. It will come as little surprise that the Brit puts down a massive amount of food before he steps into the ring.

Tyson Fury's Fight Week Diet Explained

'The Gypsy King' chows down on six meals each day

A man of Fury's size and athletic ability requires a significant amount of food to ensure he is in the right shape before a fight. Lockhart explained that his client generally takes in around 5000–6000 calories a day to counterbalance what he loses during the pre-fight intensive training.

It's particularly noticeable that Fury's diet is heavy on chicken and eggs as he looks to maximise his protein intake. There's also a fair few shakes, smoothies, and yoghurt present in the diet plan, which includes up to six meals a day and involves consuming a total of 16 eggs.

Going through Fury's diet for the Ngannou fight, Lockhart pointed out: "Tyson's very steady. Whether it’s an intense day or a light day, he'll wake up and be almost the exact same weight, no matter what. He has a little bit more of the higher fats.

"He's not actually a big eater like a lot of people would think. When I started working with him, I thought I would be cooking for a freaking army, but that's not the case."

In the run-up to a sporting event, it's vital that an athlete gets all the necessary nutrition, and all the small gains will add up to make a big difference. That's why, even though Tyson Fury apparently doesn't really like vegetables, Lockhart finds clever ways to add plenty of vegetables to his diet so that he is getting all the micronutrients.

Lockhart explained: "With Tyson, he's not a big fan of veg, so I cook a lot for long periods of time to mask the flavour. I'll do it with chicken broth or bone broth. Or you can do it in a rice for a long period of time, so you can't really taste it and blend it in. But as the camp progresses, obviously veg has got to go up to make sure they're getting all their micronutrients."

With Fury set to take center stage against Usyk in just over a week, here's an idea of what we can expect Tyson Fury's diet plan to consist of starting from Monday next week:

Tyson Fury's Full Fight Week Diet

Monday:

10am: 5 eggs, spinach, turkey bacon omelette. Two large roasted potatoes and 1/2 avocado

1pm: 2 bananas, 1 cup of Greek yogurt smoothie

3pm: Lemon pepper salmon, 8oz roasted sweet potatoes, 1 tablespoon hummus and 1/2 avocado

6pm: 8oz BBQ chicken breast, 1 cup of rice with broccoli and tomatoes cooked in chicken broth

9pm: 1 cup Greek yogurt, 1 cup blackberries, 1 cup of blueberries, 1 cup of strawberries and 1/4 cup of granola

12am: 2 smoothies, 2 bananas, 1 cup of Greek yogurt

Tuesday:

10am: Rosemary roasted potatoes, 2 x turkey sausages, 2 scrambled eggs with cheese and 1 cup pineapple

1pm: Protein shake, 1 banana, 1tbsp honey, 1tbsp peanut butter and 1 cup Greek yogurt

3pm: 8oz Chicken curry with peas, carrots and 2 cups of basmati rice

6pm: Lamb kebabs with tzatziki sauce and hummus and basmati rice and sliced cucumber on the side

9pm: 1 cup of raspberries, 1 cup blueberries, 1 cup of strawberries and 1 cup of Greek yogurt

12pm: Shake, 1 banana, 1tbsp peanut butter, 1 cup Greek yogurt and dark chocolate on the side

Wednesday:

10am: 3 eggs scrambled with cheese, roasted rosemary potatoes, a proteinshake, Greek yogurt, 2 cups of blueberries and 2 chicken sausages.

1pm: Sliced apples, sliced oranges, 1 cup mixed nuts, 1 cup Greek yogurt and mixed with 1tbsp honey

3pm: 2 chicken thighs, 1 cup garbanzo beans cooked with spinach in chicken broth with chicken gravy

6pm: 1 chicken breast, 1 large baked potato, sliced melon and pineapple, side of asparagus with lemon, salt and pepper

9pm: 1 cup Greek yogurt,1 cup of sliced banana,1 cup of sliced strawberries and 1 cup dark chocolate

12am: 1 banana,1 tbsp peanut butter, 1tbsp honey and 1 cup Greek yogurt

Thursday:

10am: 3 eggs scrambled with cheese, 2 chicken sausages, roasted rosemary potatoes, 1 cup of pineapple

1pm: Shake, 1/2 a banana 1 tbsp of honey, 1tbsp peanut butter 1 cup Greek yogurt

3pm: BBQ chicken breast, 1 cup of peas and carrots,1 large baked potato

6pm: 8oz lemon pepper salmon, 1 cup basmati rice with tomatoes, spinach, and basil cooked in chicken broth and 1/2 avocado, lemon pepper olive oil sauce 1tbsp

9pm: 1 cup of blueberries 1 cup of raspberries, 1 cup of blackberries, dark chocolate and 1 cup of Greek yogurt

12pm: Protein shake,1 banana and 1 cup strawberries

Friday:

10am: 3 eggs scrambled with cheese and spinach, 3 turkey sausages, rosemary roasted potatoes and 2 cups of mixed fruit.

2pm : 8oz blackened salmon, 2 cups of rice cooked with spinach chickpeas, tomatoes, in chicken broth with hummus and avocado

6pm: 2 chicken thighs, roasted potatoes, 2 cups mixed berries and nuts

9pm: 1 cup of black berries, 1 cup of raspberries, 1 cup of blueberries, 1 cup of Greek yogurt and 1/2 cup of granola.

The 35-year-old looks set to be be well-fueled as he heads into perhaps the toughest fight of his career. The clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia promises to be one of the most fiercely contested bouts in heavyweight boxing history.