Tyson Fury has come under heavy scrutiny from boxing fans for his immediate reaction to losing to Oleksandr Usyk in the undisputed heavyweight championship fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this evening.

The Cat won the fight via split decision after the epic encounter went the full 12 rounds, with Usyk dropping the Gypsy King along the way in round 9 of the fight.

Despite showing some sportsmanship in the aftermath by congratulating his opponent, Fury then ruined the moment with his remark on the microphone in the ring when approached by a member of the media, which has NOT gone down well with boxing fans.

What Tyson Fury Said After Losing to Oleksandr Usyk

Fury said: "His country is at war, so people are siding with someone whose country is at war."

Of course, it was the heat of the moment, and Fury would've been feeling very emotional after losing the fight and losing his undefeated status in the process, but it's a remark he probably won't be too happy with when everything settles down.

It started with the Brit saying he felt like he has won the fight, which is fair enough, that's what all boxers say when they lose via the judges' scorecard, but to bring up Ukraine's current situation outside of boxing is not acceptable, and it's no surprise that boxing fans aren't best pleased with the comment.

Speaking to DAZN in the ring, Fury said immediately after the contest: "I believe I won that fight. I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority. It was one of the daftest decisions in boxing. I'll be back. The good little man got the decision. We'll go back to our families, and I'll see him again in October. We'll go back, rest up. I believe I won the fight, but I'm not going to sit and cry and make excuses. We'll run it again in October."

What Oleksandr Usyk's Team Said After Beating Tyson Fury

Usyk, meanwhile, kept things short and sweet on his behalf, simply saying: "Thank you so much to my team. It's a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It's a great time, it's a great day. Yes, of course. I am ready for a rematch."

His promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, speaking to DAZN, said: "I am exhausted. I was cheering and backing Usyk the whole fight. No disrespect to the referee, but he stole the KO. That's my opinion. It was a tremendous performance."