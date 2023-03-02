Tyson Fury's in-ring comment to Jake Paul immediately after Tommy Fury fight picked up on mic

After months and months of build up, this past weekend saw Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally square off. This was the third attempt to schedule the fight, with it initially supposed to take place in 2021.

Paul has always been a master of mind games, stemming from his cocky and brash personality which has brought him success on social media. He was keen to get under the skin of his long-awaited opponent, who himself was facing intense pressure to succeed due to his relation to boxing legend Tyson Fury.

Both fighters came into the February 26 showdown with undefeated professional records, which added an extra layer of intrigue to their fight. However, it was Tommy Fury’s record which remained unblemished following the conclusion of the bout.

The Brit took the win by split decision after eight rounds of action. This prompted huge celebrations from Fury’s camp, including elation from his brother Tyson.

Of course, the victory was huge, especially following the brunt of mind games which Tommy had to endure. Yet, The Gypsy King still took the time to offer encouragement to Jake Paul.

What did Tyson Fury say to Jake Paul after the fight?

In a new video from the Top Rank Boxing YouTube channel, new perspectives are shown of what went down in Saudi Arabia.

It showcases the excitement in the building on the night as well as action shots of the battle.

One particularly interesting aspect of the video is Tyson Fury’s quick talk with Jake Paul in the ring.

The Problem Child was anxiously awaiting the official decision, when the boxing legend approached the social media star.

“Well done, Jake. Good fight brother. Very, very impressed. Well done, well done!”

Video: Tyson Fury's in-ring chat with Jake Paul

It appears as if even The Gypsy King is a fan of Paul’s boxing ability.

Jake had previously come off the back of wins over Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, so it’s unlikely that the split decision loss will set him back too far in his boxing career.

A rematch is likely to take place next, but then Jake's eyes may turn to YouTube rival KSI as they look to finally end their beef once and for all.

You can find all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here.