Friends and the inner circle of Tyson Fury have reportedly expressed concern over the recent footage of the heavyweight boxer being drunk and collapsing on the pavement in his hometown of Morecambe. The footage, which showed him being escorted outside a bar before collapsing, surfaced just weeks after he lost his undisputed world heavyweight title fight to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia via split decision.

According to friends of Fury, the loss has been a significant blow for the Gypsy King, and they worry he may be struggling to cope with the aftermath of his defeat and the pressure of maintaining his status at the top of boxing. The loss was even more significant since it was the Brit's first-ever professional defeat. The boxer, worth $300 million, has also recently admitted in his Netflix reality show that he could get “senseless, speechless, and drunk” after having “two or three pints.”

Tyson Fury's Battles With Alcohol

One of the boxer’s friends said: “Tyson and alcohol do not mix well. He's previously used booze as a coping mechanism, which for any sufferer of ADHD is never a good idea. But given he's been drinking again after such a high-profile defeat, there is a fear within his camp that more than ever, his support network needs to be ready to safeguard him through what could be a particularly testing stage of his life. He has never lost a professional boxing match before, so they're in uncharted territory in regard to anticipating how he'll deal with it.”

Fury was spotted taking a seaside stroll along the promenade in Morecambe Bay with his father on Tuesday in his first appearance since the bar incident. “He looked to have recovered from his Friday night session,” an onlooker said.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury ballooned up to 28 stone during his last absence from boxing.

The Gypsy King’s struggle with alcohol has been well-publicised, with him being vocal about it in the past. Fury’s wife has also talked about his fall into alcoholism after the double cancellation of his planned fight with David Haye in Manchester in her book "Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson."

Paris wrote: “Looking back, it was probably his first serious bout of depression. As the disappointment of the Manchester non-event sank in, his mood darkened, and he seemed to lose all his focus and motivation. Tyson also developed a drinking habit, which was totally out of character.”

Fury defeated Derek Chisora in a replacement fight before his career-defining shock victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2015. That win, however, was followed by a three-year absence from the ring and sinking into drugs and depression.

In another part of her book, Paris said: “Once the post-fight euphoria had worn off, within days of returning home to Morecambe, Tyson had sunk into a black hole of darkness and despair. It was as if that glorious night in Dusseldorf, and those gleaming world title belts, meant absolutely nothing to him.”

Speaking to Joe Rogan in a past interview, Tyson himself was very candid regarding his struggles with drugs, alcohol, and depression. He mentioned that at one point he had even contemplated suicide. “I gave up on life, but as I was heading to the bridge I heard a voice saying, 'Don't do this Tyson; think about your kids, your family, your sons, and daughter growing up without a dad,’” he added.

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 12/06/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

Since his return in 2018, Fury has had wins against Albanian fighter Sefer Seferi and German boxer Francesco Pianeta, before winning the WBC title against champion Deontay Wilder.