This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Tyson Fury's immediate reaction to Daniel Dubois stunning fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua has emerged following a remarkable night of action that has huge consequences for the future of the heavyweight division.

'The Gypsy King' was ringside at the national stadium to watch his two biggest British rivals do battle over the IBF Heavyweight Championship. While he already has a December rematch booked with Oleksandr Usyk, Fury has long teased a showdown with his eternal rival Joshua at some point in 2025.

However, if the Morecambe man was hoping to jump in the ring and build that fight up, then his hopes were dashed from the very beginning of Saturday's main event. 'Dynamite' dominated the contest from the opening bell and floored Joshua on multiple occasions, before ultimately closing the show with a devastating counter right hook.

Footage has now begun to do the rounds on social media of Fury's expression immediately following the end of the bout. Glancing towards UFC superstar Conor McGregor who was sat just behind him, Fury had a look of resignation on his face - almost as if he knew that one of the biggest paydays of his professional life might have just gone up in smoke.