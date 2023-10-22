Highlights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk had a respectful phone call before signing contracts for their undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

Despite previous social media posts indicating tension, the fighters settled their differences and even made plans to spend time together after the fight.

The fight date is yet to be announced, but it is expected to take place after Fury's clash with Francis Ngannou on the 28th of October.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk shared a respectful phone call as they spoke directly to each other before signing the contracts for their undisputed world heavyweight title fight, it has been revealed.

It was announced back in September that both champions will meet in Saudi Arabia to fight for all four heavyweight belts, in an undisputed world title fight over the next few months. The exact date for the fight is yet to be announced, but it is likely one will be finalised after Fury's clash with Francis Ngannou on the 28th of October, if the Englishman is to do what is expected and come out victorious.

The pair haven't always seemed as though they were on the best of terms, however, after the social media posts both fighters put out after their fight failed to be made earlier in the year. However, when speaking to Boxing King Media, Fury's managerial rep Spencer Brown said: "Tyson and Usyk actually spoke to each other, Tyson invited him after the fight to go to Morecambe with his kids to have a weekend away. Honestly it was very easy, it got done very simply and this is where we are today."

When asked about what was said over the phone, brown responded: "Tyson just said, 'Thanks very much, look forward to meeting you in the ring. And after it all settles, I'd like you to come to Morecambe where I live, bring your kids, and we'll have a weekend.'"

Video: Tyson Fury's phone call with Oleksandr Usyk revealed

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

A date of the 23rd of December has been previously mentioned as a possible date for the clash between the two champions, but there are obvious doubts surrounding that with Fury fighting less than two months earlier. The date wouldn't likely give either men enough time for a full camp to prepare for the fight.

Whenever the fight does take place, if it actually ever doesn, it will be the first time since Lennox Lewis in 1999, before the four-belt era, that the heavyweight division will have an undisputed champion. There have been many failed attempts at making an undisputed heavyweight fight, including Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2020 and 2021, after Fury's victories over Deontay Wilder, as well as the collapse of talks between Joshua and Wilder themselves to unify the heavyweight division while Fury was 'retired' and out of action.

Although the amount of money that was on the table from Saudi Arabia, the fight seemingly became easier to make this time round as Brown added: "It was done very quickly, very easily, very few people knew about it. The Francis Ngannou fight was made first. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh - he's the man behind all of it. Without him, we can't put anything on. You can have 50 great fights, but if you've not got somebody backing you, a country backing you and a team backing you to do these fights, then you're not gonna [make them]. Fights are easily made if you've got the backing behind you to do them."

It appears boxing fans will finally have the fight they have wanted to see in the heavyweight division, once Fury does the business against Ngannou.