Tyson Fury's current physique for his undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk on the 18th of May has wowed fans, and now, his nutritionist has revealed the diet that led to the Gypsy King's incredible transformation.

Greg Marriott was interviewed by fitness media company Men's Health about his boxer's upcoming duel for the championship and the secret behind his regimen that helped Fury's condition. He detailed how he puts the heavyweight through a six-meal per day programme to not only give the WBC champion enough energy to continue training, but also lose enough weight to meet their goal for the fight. The diet focuses on consuming 3,000 calories on rest days and around 4,500–6,000 calories during training days.

Tyson Fury's Diet

Pictures of the meals were shared by both Fury and Marriott on their respective social media channels, giving viewers an insight into the rather bland diet with clear and effective results. The surprise for fans comes from the massive difference in Fury's approach in contrast to his previous fight against Francis Ngannou, where the man from Manchester looked out of shape.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury is consuming 3,000 calories on rest days, and between 4,500-6,000 calories on training days for Oleksandr Usyk fight.

Marriott attributed this successful transformation to not only Fury's strong will, but a firm trust between the two that lets Fury put his all into his plan to mould him into the best possible shape. But ominously, the nutrionist explained that they had yet to reach their final form, that we would see another 50% on top of his current condition, and promised that viewers would see "a different Tyson Fury" come the bell's ring.

Tyson Fury's Transformation From Ngannou to Usyk

Despite his poor condition and much criticism, Fury was able to defeat Ngannou, albeit in a split decision, to set a long-awaited date with Usyk at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And if what the world has seen is anything to go by, The Gypsy King is deadly serious about winning what may be the biggest fight of his life.

This fight has been in the works for some time yet was thought to never happen. A supposed original date of the 23rd of December was never confirmed after a deal had been agreed between both parties. The then-confirmed date of the 17th of February was also pushed back after a horror cut for Fury during training.

"I can promise you, you're going to see a different Tyson Fury. Whatever I tell Tyson to do, he just adheres to it. He puts 100 percent trust in me," said Marriott.

"So for Tyson really, there are no challenges because he knows he'll be in peak condition. He's been there, done it, and got the t-shirts. I think for this fight, he just thought 'I just want to get back to looking great' and with that comes feeling great too, and being able to do the rounds.

"He's happier knowing that he's already in amazing shape now. He doesn't have to think about getting weight off anymore. We've already done that. I've already got him the weight off. You're gunna see another 50% on top of where he is now."

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

This first ever match-up between the Brit and the Ukrainian will not only decide who will be the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, but also who will lose their undefeated status as a professional boxer.

Fury has held the WBC belt since defeating Deontay Wilder in their second fight in 2020, defending the crown three times (beating Wilder again, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora) before his most recent fight against Ngannou. His record currently stands at 34-0-1, with the sole draw coming from the first title fight with Wilder.

In the opposite corner, Usyk is the unified heavyweight world champion with the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles on his resume. The Cat was a former undisputed champion of the cruiserweight class before claiming his current titles with victories over Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora. His most recent fight was a successful title defence against Daniel Dubois back in August 2023, sealing the Brit's fate with a KO in the ninth round. The 37-year-old from Simferopol boasts a record of 21-0 and will look to keep that record intact against his fellow titan in Fury.

The biggest fight in heavyweight boxing history for a long time. Mark your calendars, as history beckons for the man from the United Kingdom or the man from Ukraine. One will stand on the top of the world, the other's invincible reputation will fall.