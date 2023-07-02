Tyson Fury has been left in the dark over his next fight, but it appears rival promoter Eddie Hearn may know what is next for the WBC champion.

The 'Gypsy King' has not fought since easily dispatching of Derek Chisora in December, and has been in talks with a number of potential opponents since that date.

A bumper undisputed fight with Oleksandr Usyk now looks in serious jeopardy after collapsing in April, with talks additionally leading down a dead end for a Saudi Arabia clash in December too.

However, his next outing could be a complete change from the traditional boxing path and lead him further away from settling any rivalries at world level...

Tyson Fury announcement imminent

Fury has regularly teased a surprise announcement on his Instagram account, which has left fans uncertain whether it is reliable.

Several opponents have been touted including Zhilei Zhang, Joe Joyce and even UFC heavyweight Jon Jones.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren did not reveal a name but has insisted the fight will transcend the sport as we know it.

Tyson Fury's next fight announcement is imminent.

"I'm hoping we'll have an announcement in the next week or so," he told talkSPORT.

"We've pretty much done what we want to be doing, but we're not in a position to make the announcement. His fight's done, we can't hang around.

"It'll be a bit of a game-changer in a couple of weeks' time. It'll be a massive game-changer, and it's going to be interesting to see the fallout from it."

Eddie Hearn believes he knows Tyson Fury's opponent

Despite Fury and Warren leaving his next rival out of the reckoning when discussing the potential next outing, Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn has gone one further.

After watching Dalton Smith pick up a dominant win over Sam Maxwell last night, Hearn addressed media and has claimed Fury will now take on ex-UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

He said in an interview with Boxing Social when asked if it was Fury v Ngannou next: "Yes, I believe so, this is what I've heard.

"It will be an exhibition apparently, no knockdowns or anything. I don't know, I'm only telling you what I've heard.

"Who knows what's what, but I think that is apparently what is going to be the next fight. Disappointing, but it is what it is.

"It's a big event, but I wanted to see him fight Oleksandr Usyk. It'd be nice to get an undisputed champion.

"But Tyson's in charge of his own career, and I'm sure he's going to make a load of money, good luck to him."